Who wins the CAL-DeSales rematch? Predictions for every Class 3A district title.

It’s district championship week in the UK Orthopaedics/KHSAA Commonwealth Gridiron Bowl featuring some Kroger Field-worthy games in just the second round of the playoffs.

They start handing out trophies this week and each week until the biggest trophy gets awarded in December.

Class 3A has a top-10 showdown between Louisville foes DeSales and Christian Academy-Louisville. The regular season match took double-overtime to decide.

In fact, all of this week’s Class 3A games are regular-season rematches, adding drama and the potential for payback at the most crucial moment of the season.

Here’s an expanded look at the 4th District championship, plus a quick summary of the rest of Friday’s Class 3A slate with predictions. All rankings are according to the final week KHSAA RPI which will be used to seed the next round.

Featured matchup

4th District: No. 8 Christian Academy-Louisville (7-4) at No. 5 DeSales (8-3).

Last time: Visiting DeSales won 35-28 in double overtime on Oct. 11.

Why CAL will win: Payback. Christian Academy-Louisville, the two-time 2A champs suffered some growing pains in the move up to 3A, and a 71-28 thrashing at the hands of Class 4A juggernaut Boyle County on Sept. 20 seemed to linger. Last week, the Centurions avenged their regular-season loss to Mercer County and appear to be primed for the same on Friday for DeSales. Quarterback Anthony Sabbatino had a subpar effort in that regular-season game and still managed to score three times. CAL has knocked DeSales out of the last three playoffs in 2A

Why DeSales will win: Defense. The Colts have a fierce pass rush with Demetri Scott (23) leading the state in sacks and DeJuan Watkins (12.5) and Makhi Lewis (11) also ranking in the top 25. While CAL had some passing success, it came grudgingly. DeSales also only allows 40 rushing yards per game, seventh best statewide. Meanwhile 6-foot-2 running back James Johnson has the ability to take over a game as he did when he put up 187 yards and a TD on CAL last time out. That opened up the passing game for Jayden Scroggins who threw for three TDs.

@HLpreps pick: DeSales.

The rest of the field

1st District: No. 18 Union County (6-5) at No. 2 Paducah Tilghman (8-3).

Last time: Host Tilghman won 49-13 on Oct. 18.

@HLpreps pick: Tilghman.

2nd District: No. 14 Taylor County (9-2) at No. 6 Glasgow (10-1).

Last time: Host Glasgow won 31-28 on Oct. 18.

@HLpreps pick: Glasgow.

3rd District: No. 10 Bardstown (9-2) at No. 4 Elizabethtown (9-2).

Last time: Host Elizabethtown won 20-14 in overtime on Oct. 25.

@HLpreps pick: Bardstown.

5th District: No. 13 Rockcastle County (8-3) at No. 1 Bell County (11-0).

Last time: Host Bell County won 39-6 on Oct. 4.

@HLpreps pick: Bell County.

6th District: No. 21 Mason County (6-5) at No. 12 Fleming County (9-2).

Last time: Visiting Fleming County won 29-19 on Oct. 11.

@HLpreps pick: Fleming County.

7th District: No. 3 Russell (9-2) at No. 9 Ashland Blazer (9-2).

Last time: Visiting Ashland Blazer won 21-14 on Oct. 18.

@HLpreps pick: Ashland Blazer.

8th District: No. 15 Pike County Central (8-3) at No. 7 Belfry (7-3).

Last time: Visiting Belfry won 53-16 on Oct. 25.

@HLpreps pick: Belfry.