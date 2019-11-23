‘Nothing could stop us.’ Defense steps up huge for Tates Creek in region championship

It’s fair to say Tates Creek’s recent success has been built on its explosive offense over the course of the last two seasons. But Friday, the Commodores defense shared the spotlight.

Creek nabbed six interceptions, held Simon Kenton to just two-of-nine on fourth down conversions and frustrated the Pioneers all night in a dominating 47-8 victory for a Regional Championship and a bid to next week’s Kentucky High School Athletics Association Class 6A state semifinals. Simon Kenton had 268 yards of total offense, more than 100 below their average.

“We were really together the whole, entire night,” said senior linebacker JT Acosta who had two of the picks and four pass breakups against Simon Kenton’s Marcus Courtney. Courtney was playing in place of injured dual-threat quarterback Chase Crone. “When offense needed us the most, we would come up and just get a stop. … We felt like we were all together and nothing could stop us.”

The offense, of course, did it’s part, too, beginning with it’s first play from scrimmage after the opening kickoff.

Luke Duby’s pass in the flat was caught by Elliot Bryant, who shook loose for a 62-yard touchdown.

“It was all No. 9 (Elliot) and the receivers blocking on that one, which makes my job easier when they do stuff like that,” Duby said.

It got worse for the Pioneers from there.

A turnover on downs at the Tates Creek 40 set up a seven play, 60 yard drive capped by Nick Hepworth’s fumble recovery TD in the end zone after teammate Cion Townsend lost it trying to stretch over the line.

After a trade of interceptions and punts by each team, Simon Kenton had another miscue when a punt snap was mishandled giving the Commodores the ball at Simon Kenton’s 30. Three plays later Duby found Mathew Underwood in the flat for a 14-yard TD and the rout was on 21-0 with 1:33 left in the first quarter.

“The kids came out and competed tonight,” Tates Creek Coach Jonathan Smith said. “I really thought it would be a grind it out game, but the kids came out mentally focused. The second half we lost a little composure … I take the blame for that, but, you know, they came out, they executed and they didn’t let them back in the game.

Duby with 22-37-1 for 333 yards and five passing touchdowns. He also ran for a score. Three of those TD passes hit Bryant, who had 150 yards receiving and got an interception on the night. Miles Thomas caught four passes for 83 yards, including a 58-yard TD.

“I think coach had a great game plan going into this week and I think we executed it and the results showed,” Elliot said. “It feels good, because we started out really rough this year and we bounced back and made it farther than anybody ever expected us to.”

This year’s district and regional titles are the first for the Commodores since 2001. Up next, the Commodores head to Louisville juggernaut and defending champion Male.

“I haven’t seen them on film,” Smith said. “I know they’re a great team … We’re going to be in for a fight, but when you’re in the final four, that’s what you expect.”