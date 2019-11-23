Frederick Douglass rolls into semis; Male cruises, sets up showdown with Tates Creek.

Frederick Douglass 44, Southwestern 8: Darius Neal ran for 77 yards and two touchdowns and Josh McClurg completed 9 of 12 passes for 195 yards and two scores as the host Broncos pounded Southwestern (7-6).

Neal scored the first two touchdowns of the game as Douglass (13-0) built a 16-0 first-quarter lead. After expanding their advantage to 30-0 at halftime, the Broncos put the running clock into effect with a touchdown on the opening drive of the second half. Southwestern’s Tanner Wright got the Warriors on the board with a 61-yard touchdown run midway through the third quarter.

Sophomore Ty Bryant caught two passes for 89 yards and a TD for Douglass, while Isaiah Allen added four catches for 78 yards and another TD.

The Broncos have outscored their three playoff opponents 118-22. They’ll face Owensboro in next Friday’s Class 5A semifinals.

Owensboro 41, Fairdale 6: Gavin Wimsatt passed for 214 yards and two touchdowns and Ethan Avery ran for 144 yards and two scores as the Red Devils (12-1) pounded out 434 yards of offense in a rout of Fairdale (11-2).

Covington Catholic 49, Madison Southern 9: The Colonels got four touchdown runs from Daniel Felix and a pair of TD passes from Caleb Jacob as they rolled over the visiting Eagles. Covington Catholic (13-0) triggering a running clock late in the second quarter when Jacob’s 3-yard strike to Michael Mayer expanded the lead to 36-0.

The Colonels held the Eagles to 67 yards of offense and stuffed them on all seven third-down-conversion attempts. Senior Tobias Storm capped his Madison Southern (7-6) career with a 5-yard touchdown run halfway through the fourth quarter.

Male 33, St. Xavier 7: Jaylin Bross ran for 247 yards and two touchdowns on 31 carries and three different Bulldogs came up with interceptions to lead Male (13-0) in a romp over visiting St. Xavier (8-5).

After blocking a St. X field goal attempt late in the second quarter, Male charged down the field and took a 13-0 lead on Elijah Parish’s 20-yard TD strike to Vinny Anthony with two second left in the first half. After the Tigers pulled within 20-7 in the fourth quarter on Mekhi Smith’s 4-yard touchdown run, the Bulldogs put the game away when Briceson Rodgers returned the ensuing onside kick 53 yards for a touchdown.

Male will host Tates Creek in next week’s Class 6A semifinal. The Commodores routed Simon Kenton on Friday.

Trinity 56, Oldham County 0: Armon Tucker ran for three touchdowns as the Shamrocks built a 28-0 first-quarter lead on the way to a rout of visiting Oldham County (8-5). Trinity (11-2) held the Colonels to just 19 yards of offense.

Central 46, Moore 8: Jeremiah Thornton ran for 262 yards and four touchdowns as last year’s class 3A champ Central (8-5), which made the jump to 4A this season, breezed past visiting Moore (8-5). Aiden Moore capped the victory, returning an interception for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

The Yellowjackets will face Boyle County in next week’s semifinal. The Rebels pounded Scott 55-0 on Friday.

Madisonville-North Hopkins 45, Franklin-Simpson 31: Jeriah Hightower erupted for 317 rushing yards and six touchdowns as host Madisonville (11-2) knocked of two-time defending Class 4A champ Franklin-Simpson (7-6).

The Maroons took control with a 25-0 second-half run that was kicked off by Hightower’s 25-yard touchdown. Simon Kenton’s Tedric Partinger ran for 212 yards and two scores in the loss.

Paintsville 36, Williamsburg 34: John Walker Phelps ran for over 200 yards and converted a late first down that clenched the game as the host Tigers (10-3) edged the Yellow Jackets (10-3).

