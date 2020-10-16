Friday Night Lights: Live high school football updates and broadcast links

Week 6 of the Kentucky high school football season continues Friday night.

Below are some helpful links to scores, broadcasts and additional high school football information to get you through the weekend.

You may also scroll down to read live Twitter updates from games around the state from a plethora of media members working games throughout the weekend.

Scoreboard

Click here for the latest high school football scores reported to the KHSAA.

View scores from the Herald-Leader’s crowd-sourcing ScoreStream app. If you’re not on board, download the app and join in on the fun next week!

Where we’ll be

Digital sports writer Jared Peck (@HLpreps) and photographer Alex Slitz (@AlexSlitzPhoto) head to Somerset for an important Class 2A district matchup with Lexington Christian.

Roundup

The Herald-Leader’s Josh Sullivan (@sullyjosh) will bring you a roundup of highlights from games around Lexington, the region and the state. Please report your scores and details by emailing them to hlsports@herald-leader.com. We encourage every school across Kentucky to participate; the more information you can provide to us, the more helpful and comprehensive our roundup will be!

Live broadcasts

(All times local to site)

FRIDAY’S VIDEO STREAMING

Bourbon County at Lexington Catholic, 7:30 p.m. (PrepSpin.com)

West Jessamine at Madison Southern, 7:30 p.m. (PrepSpin.com)

Lexington Christian at Somerset, 7:30 p.m. (PrepSpin.com), (LCA Athletics Facebook), (Lake Cumberland Sports)

Greenup County at Breathitt County, 8 p.m. (Bluegrass Sports Nation)

Seneca at South Oldham, 7 p.m. (Pegasus Sports Network)

Bryan Station at Oldham County, 7 p.m. (Pegasus Sports Network)

Ashland Blazer at Russell, 7:30 p.m. (MyTown TV)

FRIDAY’S RADIO STREAMING

Lexington Christian at Somerset, 7:30 p.m. (LCA feed, WJMM-FM 99.1)

Henry Clay at Paul Laurence Dunbar, 6:30 p.m. (WLXG-AM 1300)

Clark County at Madison Central, 7:30 p.m. (WWKY-FM 102.9)

Pulaski County at East Jessamine, 7:30 p.m. (Lake Cumberland Sports),

South Laurel at Southwestern, 7:30 p.m. (Lake Cumberland Sports)

Hazard at Pikeville, 7:30 p.m. (WPKE-FM 98.1)

Henry County at Mercer County, 7:30 p.m. (WHBN-AM 1420)

Anderson County at Boyle County, 7:30 p.m. (Hometown Sports).

Belfry at Lawrence County, 7:30 p.m. (Belfry feed WDHR-FM 93.1), (Lawrence Co. feed WKYH-FM 99.3)

Greenup County at Breathitt County, 7:40 p.m. (WLGC-FM 105.7, News Channel)

Boyd County at Scott, 7:30 p.m. (WLGC-FM 105.7, Sports Channel)

Raceland at Fairview, 7:30 p.m. (WLGC-FM 105.7, S1)

Russell at Ashland Blazer, 7:30 p.m. (WLGC-FM 105.7, S4)

Garrard County at McCreary Central, 7:30 p.m. (WRNZ-FM 105)

Frankfort at Kentucky Country Day, 7:30 p.m. (WFKY-FM 104.9)

Bowling Green at Christian County, 7 p.m. (WDNS-FM 93.3)

Johnson Central at Harlan County, 7:30 p.m. (WSIP-FM 98.9)

Edmonson County at Green County, 7 p.m. (Edmonsonvoice.com)

FRIDAY’S VIDEO STREAMING ON KHSAA.TV (REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION)

Tates Creek at Lafayette, 6:30 p.m.

Henry Clay at Paul Laurence Dunbar, 6:30 p.m.

Meade County at Central Hardin, 7 p.m.

North Oldham at Centra, 7:30 p.m.

Iroquois at Fairdale, 7:30 p.m.

Pleasure Ridge Park at Bullitt Central, 7:30 p.m.

Paris at Bishop Brossart, 7:30 p.m.

Graves County at Owensboro, 6:55 p.m.

Glasgow at Taylor County, 7 p.m.

(Know of another game available online? Email: jpeck@herald-leader.com)

SATURDAY’S RADIO STREAMING

West Carter at Paintsville, 7:30 p.m. (WKLW-FM 94.7)

Kentucky.com Player of the Week

Each Friday afternoon, the winners of our Kentucky.com Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week polls are announced. Congratulations to Week 3 winners Darius Neal of Frederick Douglass (offense) and Malachi Williams of Central (defense). Look for the poll to resume each Tuesday all season long as we highlight dozens of players across the state and allow you to pick your favorite. The week’s top fives are announced each Friday on Twitter by @HLpreps.

Pigskin coverage

Who’s No. 1 in Week 5’s Kentucky high school football media rankings?

High school football: Four new teams in Cantrall’s top 25 this week

‘Football saves kids.’ Trimble County program rising from the ashes.

New QB with UK pedigree, wide-open offense adds jolt to East-West Jessamine rivalry

Former NFL star has rebuilt a program from scratch. ‘It’s pretty freaking cool.’

