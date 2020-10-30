Friday Night Lights: Live high school football updates and broadcast links

Week 8 of the Kentucky high school football season continues Friday night.

Below are some helpful links to scores, broadcasts and additional high school football information to get you through the weekend.

You may also scroll down to read live Twitter updates from games around the state from a plethora of media members working games throughout the weekend.

Scoreboard

Click here for the latest high school football scores reported to the KHSAA.

View scores from the Herald-Leader’s crowd-sourcing ScoreStream app. If you’re not on board, download the app and join in on the fun next week!

Where we’ll be

Digital sports writer Jared Peck ( @HLpreps ) and photographer Alex Slitz ( @AlexSlitzPhoto ) head to Paul Laurence Dunbar for its’ city rivalry game with Bryan Station.





) and photographer Alex Slitz ( ) head to Paul Laurence Dunbar for its’ city rivalry game with Bryan Station. Sports writer Josh Moore (@JoshMooreHL) goes to Lexington Christian for its showdown with Pikeville.

Roundup

The Herald-Leader’s Josh Sullivan (@sullyjosh) will bring you a roundup of highlights from games around Lexington, the region and the state. Please report your scores and details by emailing them to hlsports@herald-leader.com. We encourage every school across Kentucky to participate; the more information you can provide to us, the more helpful and comprehensive our roundup will be!

Live broadcasts

(All times local to site)

FRIDAY’S VIDEO STREAMING

Pikeville at Lexington Christian, 7:30 p.m. (LCA Athletics Facebook) and PrepSpin.com

Harlan County at Anderson County, 7:30 p.m. (Bluegrass Sports Network)

Corbin at Somerset, 7:30 p.m. (Lake Cumberland Sports)

Mercer County at Western Hills, 7:30 p.m. (Frankfort Plant Board Facebook)

Christian Academy-Louisville at Bullitt Central, 7:30 p.m. (Pegasus Sports Network)

South Oldham at Meade County, 7:30 p.m. (Pegasus Sports Network)

Rowan County at Ashland Blazer, 7:30 p.m. (MyTownTV)

East Carter at Boyd County, 7:30 p.m. (MyTownTV)

FRIDAY’S RADIO STREAMING

Bryan Station at Paul Laurence Dunbar, 6:30 p.m. (WLXG-AM 1300)

Pikeville at Lexington Christian, 7:30 p.m. (LCA feed WJMM-FM 99.1) and (Pikeville feed WPKE-FM 98.1)

Raceland at Danville, 7:30 p.m. (Danville feed WHIR-AM 1230) and (Raceland feed WLGC-FM 105.7, S2)

Southwestern at Madison Central, 7:30 p.m. (Lake Cumberland Sports)

Pulaski County at Tates Creek, 7:30 p.m. (Lake Cumberland Sports)

Madison Southern at Boyle County, 7:30 p.m. (Hometown News/Sports)

Mercer County at Western Hills, 7:30 p.m. (WHBN-AM 1420))

Shelby County at Bullitt East, 7:30 p.m. (WFKY-FM 101.7)

Franklin County at North Oldham, 7:30 p.m. (WFKY-FM 104.9)

Covington Catholic at Simon Kenton, 7:30 p.m. (Colonel Athletic Network)

Belfry at Johnson Central, 7:30 p.m. (Belfry feed WDHR-FM 93.1) and (Johnson Central feed WSIP-FM 98.9)

East Carter at Boyd County, 7:30 p.m. (WLGC-FM 105.7, Sports Channel)

Fairview at Lewis County, 7:30 p.m. (WLGC-FM 105.7, S1)

West Carter at Russell, 7:30 p.m. (WLGC-FM 105.7, S4)

Paintsville at Letcher County Central, 7:30 p.m. (WKLW-FM 94.7)

Bowling Green at Trinity, 7:30 p.m. (WDNS-FM 93.3)

Daviess County at Warren East (WWKU-FM 102.7)

Glasgow at Franklin-Simpson, 7 p.m. (WCLU-FM 101.3)

Butler County at Ohio County, 7 p.m. (WLBQ-FM 101.5)

Russellville at Fulton County, 7 p.m. (WRUS-AM 610)

Christian County at Hopkinsville, 7 p.m. (CC feed WHOP-FM 98.7) and (Hopkinsville feed WHOP-AM 1230)

FRIDAY’S VIDEO STREAMING ON KHSAA.TV (REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION)

Bryan Station at Paul Laurence Dunbar, 6:30 p.m.

Lexington Catholic at Lafayette, 7:30 p.m.

Central Hardin at North Hardin, 7 p.m.

Pendleton County at Bishop Brossart, 7:30 p.m.

Bowling Green at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Washington County at Campbellsville, 7:30 p.m.

Shelby County at Bullitt East, 7:30 p.m.

Pulaski County at Tates Creek, 7:30 p.m.

Christian Academy-Louisville at Bullitt Central, 7:30 p.m.

Breckinridge County at Owensboro Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Union County at Webster County, 7 p.m.

(Know of another game available online? Email: jpeck@herald-leader.com)

Kentucky.com Player of the Week

Pigskin coverage

Overhauled programs face each other with playoff implications on their minds

Mercer County keeps it simple and keeps it coming: ‘Over and over and over’

Who’s No. 1 in Week 7’s Kentucky high school football media rankings?

High school football: Ten undefeated teams in Cantrall’s top 25 this week

‘Football saves kids.’ Trimble County program rising from the ashes.

New QB with UK pedigree, wide-open offense adds jolt to East-West Jessamine rivalry

Former NFL star has rebuilt a program from scratch. ‘It’s pretty freaking cool.’

