Friday Night Lights: Live high school football updates and broadcast links

Week 9 of the Kentucky high school football season continues Friday night.

Below are some helpful links to scores, broadcasts and additional high school football information to get you through the weekend.

You may also scroll down to read live Twitter updates from games around the state from a plethora of media members working games throughout the weekend.

Scoreboard

Click here for the latest high school football scores reported to the KHSAA.

View scores from the Herald-Leader’s crowd-sourcing ScoreStream app. If you’re not on board, download the app and join in on the fun next week!

Where we’ll be

Digital sports writer Jared Peck (@HLpreps) and photographer Ken Weaver head to Lexington Catholic where the Class 4A Knights take on Class 5A No. 1 and defending champion Covington Catholic.

Roundup

The Herald-Leader’s Josh Sullivan (@sullyjosh) will bring you a roundup of highlights from games around Lexington, the region and the state. Please report your scores and details by emailing them to hlsports@herald-leader.com. We encourage every school across Kentucky to participate; the more information you can provide to us, the more helpful and comprehensive our roundup will be!

Live broadcasts

(All times local to site)

FRIDAY’S VIDEO STREAMING

Covington Catholic at Lexington Catholic, 7 p.m. (PrepSpin.com)

Henry County at Frankfort, 7:30 p.m. (Bluegrass Sports Network)

DeSales at Western Hills, 7:30 p.m. (Frankfort Plant Board Facebook)

North Oldham at Oldham County, 7 p.m. (Pegasus Sports Network)





FRIDAY’S RADIO STREAMING

Anderson County at Mercer County, 7:30 p.m. (WHBN-AM 1420))

Shelby County at Collins, 7:30 p.m. (WFKY-FM 101.7)

Henry County at Frankfort, 7:30 p.m. (WFKY-FM 104.9)

Sayre at Fairview, 7:30 p.m. (WLGC-FM 105.7, Sports Channel)

Russell at Raceland, 7:30 p.m. (WLGC-FM 105.7, S4)

Wayne County at Barren County, 7 p.m. (WHHT-FM 103.7)

Warren East at Fulton County, 7 p.m. (WRUS-AM 610)

FRIDAY’S VIDEO STREAMING ON KHSAA.TV (REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION)

Tates Creek at Henry Clay, 6:30 p.m.

Paul Laurence Dunbar at Lafayette, 6:30 p.m.

Southern at Bullitt Central, 7 p.m.

Clark County at Great Crossing, 7:30 p.m.

Simon Kenton at Bryan Station, 7:30 p.m.

North Bullitt at Bullitt East, 7:30 p.m.

Hopkins County Central at Webster County, 7 p.m.

Russell County at Taylor County, 7:30 p.m.

(Know of another game available online? Email: jpeck@herald-leader.com)

Kentucky.com Player of the Week

Each Friday afternoon, the winners of our Kentucky.com Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week polls are announced. Congratulations to Week 8 winners Logan Sutherland of Grant County (offense) and Clayton McCallister of Carroll County (defense). Look for the poll to resume each Tuesday all season long as we highlight dozens of players across the state and allow you to pick your favorite. The week’s top fives are announced each Friday on Twitter by @HLpreps.

Pigskin coverage

High school football marred by increasing number of COVID-19 cancellations

Overhauled programs face each other with playoff implications on their minds

Mercer County keeps it simple and keeps it coming: ‘Over and over and over’

Who’s No. 1 after Week 8’s Kentucky high school football media rankings?

High school football: Beechwood, Corbin moving up in Cantrall’s top 25

‘Football saves kids.’ Trimble County program rising from the ashes.

New QB with UK pedigree, wide-open offense adds jolt to East-West Jessamine rivalry

Former NFL star has rebuilt a program from scratch. ‘It’s pretty freaking cool.’

