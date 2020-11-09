Lexington Herald Leader Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

High School Football

Who’s No. 1 in the final Kentucky high school football media rankings of 2020

The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings after the games of Week 9.

Final Kentucky AP Top 10s

CLASS A

Rank-School (FPV) Rcd TP Pvs

1. Pikeville (13) 5-2 130 1

2. Ky. Country Day (1) 6-1 123 2

3. Lou. Holy Cross - 6-1 95 4

4. Crittenden Co. - 6-2 93 5

5. Paintsville - 5-2 77 6

(tie) Newport Central Catholic - 6-2 77 3

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

7. Sayre - 8-0 72 7

8. Bethlehem - 5-2 34 9

9. Nicholas Co. - 5-1 26 10

10. Raceland - 4-5 17 8

Others receiving votes: Williamsburg 10. Bishop Brossart 10. Russellville 4. Ludlow 2.

CLASS 2A

Rank-School (FPV) Rcd TP Pvs

1. Lex. Christian (12) 7-1 138 1

2. Mayfield (2) 7-1 118 2

3. Beechwood - 6-2 111 3

4. Somerset - 5-2 93 4

5. West Carter - 7-1 81 5

6. Danville - 4-2 64 6

7. Breathitt Co. - 4-1 60 7

8. Murray - 5-3 39 8

9. Hancock Co. - 5-1 35 9

10. Middlesboro - 6-1 22 10

Others receiving votes: Walton-Verona 5. Caldwell Co. 2. Owensboro Catholic 2.

CLASS 3A

Rank-School (FPV) Rcd TP Pvs

1. Elizabethtown (10) 8-0 132 1

2. Ashland Blazer (3) 6-0 128 2

3. Belfry (1) 5-3 103 3

4. DeSales - 3-2 92 5

(tie) Mercer Co. - 6-1 92 4

6. Bardstown - 6-1 66 6

7. Lou. Christian Academy - 4-2 58 7

8. Taylor Co. - 7-1 44 8

9. Russell - 6-2 32 9

10. Rockcastle Co. - 4-2 13 10

Others receiving votes: Glasgow 6. LaRue Co. 3. Lawrence Co. 1.

CLASS 4A

Rank-School (FPV) Rcd TP Pvs

1. Johnson Central (14) 7-0 140 1

2. Boyle Co. - 7-0 122 2

3. Central - 5-0 113 3

4. Corbin - 6-1 91 4

5. Lex. Catholic - 5-2 83 6

6. Franklin Co. - 5-1 77 5

7. Russell Co. - 6-0 53 7

8. Holmes - 7-2 45 8

9. Letcher County Central - 5-1 23 9

10. Wayne Co. - 4-3 7 NR

† (tie) Knox Central - 5-0 7 NR

Others receiving votes: John Hardin 4. Logan Co. 3. Warren East 1. Hopkinsville 1.

CLASS 5A

Rank-School (FPV) Rcd TP Pvs

1. South Warren (7) 5-0 130 2

2. Frederick Douglass (5) 4-1 119 3

3. Owensboro (1) 8-0 101 4

4. Cov. Catholic (1) 7-1 100 1

5. Bowling Green - 5-2 92 T5

6. Scott Co. - 6-0 84 T5

7. Pulaski Co. - 7-1 50 7

8. Southwestern - 8-1 45 8

9. North Bullitt - 6-2 23 9

10. Graves Co. - 6-2 15 10

Others receiving votes: Fairdale 11.

CLASS 6A

Rank-School (FPV) Rcd TP Pvs

1. Trinity (14) 6-0 140 1

2. North Hardin - 7-0 126 2

3. Male - 5-1 105 3

4. Manual - 3-1 100 4

5. Bryan Station - 8-1 84 5

6. St. Xavier - 3-2 70 6

7. Henderson Co. - 6-1 49 7

8. Ballard - 2-2 36 8

9. Ryle - 6-3 35 9

10. McCracken County - 4-2 19 10

Others receiving votes: Paul Laurence Dunbar 4. Pleasure Ridge Park 1. Campbell Co. 1.

All Associated Press members in Kentucky are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Kentucky Enquirer, Cincinnati; The News-Enterprise, Elizabethtown; KPG Football, Owensboro; The Gleaner, Henderson; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; The Mayfield Messenger, Mayfield; Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro; The Paducah Sun, Paducah; Kentucky Today, Louisville; WKYX, Paducah.

*FPV-First Place Votes; Rcd-Record; TP-Total Points; Pvs-Previous week’s rank.

How @HLpreps voted

Class A

1Pikeville5-2
2Kentucky Country Day6-1
3Paintsville5-2
4Sayre8-0
5Crittenden County6-2
6Holy Cross (Louisville)6-1
7Bethlehem5-2
8Nicholas County5-1
9Newport Central Catholic6-2
10Russellville5-3

Class 2A

1Lexington Christian7-1
2Mayfield7-1
3Beechwood6-2
4Somerset5-2
5Breathitt County4-1
6Middlesboro6-1
7West Carter7-1
8Murray5-3
9Danville4-2
10Hancock County5-2

Class 3A

1Elizabethtown8-0
2Ashland Blazer6-0
3Mercer County6-1
4Belfry5-3
5DeSales3-2
6Christian Academy-Louisville4-2
7Taylor County7-1
8Bardstown6-1
9Rockcastle County4-2
10Glasgow5-2

Class 4A

1Johnson Central7-0
2Boyle County7-0
3Central5-0
4Lexington Catholic5-2
5Corbin6-1
6Holmes7-2
7Franklin County5-1
8Russell County6-0
9Knox Central4-2
10Letcher County Central5-1

Class 5A

1Frederick Douglass4-1
2Scott County6-0
3South Warren5-0
4Bowling Green5-2
5Owensboro8-0
6Covington Catholic7-1
7Pulaski County7-1
8Fairdale5-0
9Southwestern8-1
10North Bullitt6-2

Class 6A

1Trinity (Louisville)6-0
2North Hardin7-0
3Male5-1
4Manual3-1
5Bryan Station8-1
6St. Xavier3-2
7Ballard2-2
8Henderson County6-1
9Ryle6-3
10Paul Laurence Dunbar4-2
Related stories from Lexington Herald Leader
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service