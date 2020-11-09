Who’s No. 1 in the final Kentucky high school football media rankings of 2020

The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings after the games of Week 9.

Final Kentucky AP Top 10s

CLASS A

Rank-School (FPV) Rcd TP Pvs

1. Pikeville (13) 5-2 130 1

2. Ky. Country Day (1) 6-1 123 2

3. Lou. Holy Cross - 6-1 95 4

4. Crittenden Co. - 6-2 93 5

5. Paintsville - 5-2 77 6

(tie) Newport Central Catholic - 6-2 77 3

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

7. Sayre - 8-0 72 7

8. Bethlehem - 5-2 34 9

9. Nicholas Co. - 5-1 26 10

10. Raceland - 4-5 17 8

Others receiving votes: Williamsburg 10. Bishop Brossart 10. Russellville 4. Ludlow 2.

CLASS 2A

Rank-School (FPV) Rcd TP Pvs

1. Lex. Christian (12) 7-1 138 1

2. Mayfield (2) 7-1 118 2

3. Beechwood - 6-2 111 3

4. Somerset - 5-2 93 4

5. West Carter - 7-1 81 5

6. Danville - 4-2 64 6

7. Breathitt Co. - 4-1 60 7

8. Murray - 5-3 39 8

9. Hancock Co. - 5-1 35 9

10. Middlesboro - 6-1 22 10

Others receiving votes: Walton-Verona 5. Caldwell Co. 2. Owensboro Catholic 2.

CLASS 3A

Rank-School (FPV) Rcd TP Pvs

1. Elizabethtown (10) 8-0 132 1

2. Ashland Blazer (3) 6-0 128 2

3. Belfry (1) 5-3 103 3

4. DeSales - 3-2 92 5

(tie) Mercer Co. - 6-1 92 4

6. Bardstown - 6-1 66 6

7. Lou. Christian Academy - 4-2 58 7

8. Taylor Co. - 7-1 44 8

9. Russell - 6-2 32 9

10. Rockcastle Co. - 4-2 13 10

Others receiving votes: Glasgow 6. LaRue Co. 3. Lawrence Co. 1.

CLASS 4A

Rank-School (FPV) Rcd TP Pvs

1. Johnson Central (14) 7-0 140 1

2. Boyle Co. - 7-0 122 2

3. Central - 5-0 113 3

4. Corbin - 6-1 91 4

5. Lex. Catholic - 5-2 83 6

6. Franklin Co. - 5-1 77 5

7. Russell Co. - 6-0 53 7

8. Holmes - 7-2 45 8

9. Letcher County Central - 5-1 23 9

10. Wayne Co. - 4-3 7 NR

† (tie) Knox Central - 5-0 7 NR

Others receiving votes: John Hardin 4. Logan Co. 3. Warren East 1. Hopkinsville 1.

CLASS 5A

Rank-School (FPV) Rcd TP Pvs

1. South Warren (7) 5-0 130 2

2. Frederick Douglass (5) 4-1 119 3

3. Owensboro (1) 8-0 101 4

4. Cov. Catholic (1) 7-1 100 1

5. Bowling Green - 5-2 92 T5

6. Scott Co. - 6-0 84 T5

7. Pulaski Co. - 7-1 50 7

8. Southwestern - 8-1 45 8

9. North Bullitt - 6-2 23 9

10. Graves Co. - 6-2 15 10

Others receiving votes: Fairdale 11.

CLASS 6A

Rank-School (FPV) Rcd TP Pvs

1. Trinity (14) 6-0 140 1

2. North Hardin - 7-0 126 2

3. Male - 5-1 105 3

4. Manual - 3-1 100 4

5. Bryan Station - 8-1 84 5

6. St. Xavier - 3-2 70 6

7. Henderson Co. - 6-1 49 7

8. Ballard - 2-2 36 8

9. Ryle - 6-3 35 9

10. McCracken County - 4-2 19 10

Others receiving votes: Paul Laurence Dunbar 4. Pleasure Ridge Park 1. Campbell Co. 1.

All Associated Press members in Kentucky are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Kentucky Enquirer, Cincinnati; The News-Enterprise, Elizabethtown; KPG Football, Owensboro; The Gleaner, Henderson; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; The Mayfield Messenger, Mayfield; Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro; The Paducah Sun, Paducah; Kentucky Today, Louisville; WKYX, Paducah.

*FPV-First Place Votes; Rcd-Record; TP-Total Points; Pvs-Previous week’s rank.

How @HLpreps voted

Class A

1 Pikeville 5-2 2 Kentucky Country Day 6-1 3 Paintsville 5-2 4 Sayre 8-0 5 Crittenden County 6-2 6 Holy Cross (Louisville) 6-1 7 Bethlehem 5-2 8 Nicholas County 5-1 9 Newport Central Catholic 6-2 10 Russellville 5-3

Class 2A

1 Lexington Christian 7-1 2 Mayfield 7-1 3 Beechwood 6-2 4 Somerset 5-2 5 Breathitt County 4-1 6 Middlesboro 6-1 7 West Carter 7-1 8 Murray 5-3 9 Danville 4-2 10 Hancock County 5-2

Class 3A

1 Elizabethtown 8-0 2 Ashland Blazer 6-0 3 Mercer County 6-1 4 Belfry 5-3 5 DeSales 3-2 6 Christian Academy-Louisville 4-2 7 Taylor County 7-1 8 Bardstown 6-1 9 Rockcastle County 4-2 10 Glasgow 5-2

Class 4A

1 Johnson Central 7-0 2 Boyle County 7-0 3 Central 5-0 4 Lexington Catholic 5-2 5 Corbin 6-1 6 Holmes 7-2 7 Franklin County 5-1 8 Russell County 6-0 9 Knox Central 4-2 10 Letcher County Central 5-1

Class 5A

1 Frederick Douglass 4-1 2 Scott County 6-0 3 South Warren 5-0 4 Bowling Green 5-2 5 Owensboro 8-0 6 Covington Catholic 7-1 7 Pulaski County 7-1 8 Fairdale 5-0 9 Southwestern 8-1 10 North Bullitt 6-2

Class 6A