What’s going on with high school football? Pandemic-altered playoffs start this week.

Despite the pandemic, Kentucky high school football’s postseason appears to be set to kick off this week with a few exceptions, some new wrinkles and a number of contenders in each of the six classes.

COVID-19 has had a significant impact on the brackets. As of Monday morning, 13 teams had opted to end their seasons due to coronavirus concerns or quarantines, but none are among those with serious title hopes, so far.

While Fayette County on Sunday shuttered its other athletic programs until after Thanksgiving, football will be allowed to continue.

The Kentucky High School Athletic Association has given no indication that it will further postpone or alter its playoff schedule beyond measures it has already taken, but when it decided last week to delay the start of the postseason, its statement included the warning that “substantial changes could be made as needed in future days and weeks.” The KHSAA Board of Control meets Wednesday.

The teams opting out, so far, include Bracken County, Bellevue, Caverna and Fairview in Class A. Washington County, Covington Holy Cross and Ballard Memorial are out in 2A. Garrard County dropped out in 3A. Both Bourbon and Anderson counties shuttered in Class 4A. And Southern, Campbell County and Marshall County opted not to continue in Class 6A.

The moves have shuffled the brackets as teams were reseeded for the district rounds.

COVID-19 cancellations meant some regular season district games could not be played. To resolve the seeding issue resulting from not settling matters on the field, teams with higher rankings on the KHSAA’s Rating Percentage Index (RPI) got credit for “winning” the games that weren’t played (but not on their official season records).

So, Scott County got the top seed in Class 5A’s 6th District over Frederick Douglass because the Cardinals and Broncos could not get their regular-season game in. Scott County is Class 5A’s No. 2 team, while Douglass is No. 9. Woodford County got the No. 2 seed over West Jessamine in Class 5A’s 7th District despite having one less actual district win, since their regular-season game could not be played and Woodford got the edge on the Colts in the RPI comparison.

Last year’s newly formatted playoffs with district titles in the second round and re-seeded brackets at the regional and semifinal rounds produced just the kind of state championship matchups the Kentucky High School Athletic Association wanted.

Class A and 3A featured all-eastern Kentucky finals with Pikeville vs. Paintsville and Belfry vs. Bell County. Class 2A produced one of the most exciting state championship games ever when Somerset rallied to top Mayfield in the final minute. Class 4A and 5A’s title games were settled between each class’s consensus No. 1 and 2 teams. And Class 6A had Trinity and Male, a matchup we could see again in 2020.

Here’s a look at the playoff format this year.

District playoffs

This is the second year of the district playoff system where all the teams in the same district must battle it out to advance in the postseason just as they do in other sports. That hasn’t always been the case in football.

It means that some of the best teams in the state will be headed home as early as this week and certainly by Round 2, the district championships. For instance:

Regionals and the RPI

There are five rounds of playoffs, and trophies are awarded after the Rounds 2, 3, 4 and 5, the district championships, regional championships, semifinals and state finals.

It’s the regional round where the KHSAA’s RPI kicks in and reseeds each bracket so the state finals in each class will have a better chance to host the top overall seeds. The top-ranked team among Districts 1, 2, 3, or 4 would play the lowest RPI-rated team from one of those districts. The same goes for the other side of the state in Districts 5, 6, 7 and 8.

So, where do the teams rank? Here are the top 10s according to RPI in each class.

Class A

RankTeamDistrictW-LRPI
1Holy Cross (Louisville)26-10.69983
2Kentucky Country Day36-10.65407
3Pikeville75-20.63524
4Paintsville65-20.63404
5Sayre78-00.63225
6Crittenden County16-20.62092
7Newport Central Catholic46-20.60992
8Bethlehem25-20.60584
9Russellville15-30.58041
10Williamsburg83-20.57101

Class 2A

RankTeamDistrictW-LRPI
1Lexington Christian47-10.74357
2West Carter87-10.68421
3Mayfield17-10.6777
4Beechwood66-20.67171
5Somerset45-20.63045
6Hancock County25-10.62305
7Danville44-20.6031
8Middlesboro76-10.59894
9Murray15-30.59584
10Shelby Valley87-20.58927

Class 3A

RankTeamDistrictW-LRPI
1Elizabethtown38-00.74015
2Ashland Blazer76-00.65919
3Russell76-20.64081
4Mercer County46-10.62627
5Bardstown36-10.61612
6Taylor County27-10.6147
7Belfry85-30.61252
8Glasgow25-20.59861
9Christian Academy-Louisville44-20.59555
10East Carter74-20.56699

Class 4A

RankTeamDistrictW-LRPI
1Boyle County57-00.66888
2Johnson Central87-00.66724
3Corbin76-10.64899
4Central45-00.6236
5Lexington Catholic55-20.60931
6Letcher County Central85-10.59638
7Franklin County45-10.59296
8Russell County26-00.59233
9Holmes67-20.5783
10Wayne County74-30.56658

Class 5A

RankTeamDistrictW-LRPI
1Owensboro18-00.6601
2Scott County66-00.64649
3Covington Catholic57-10.63548
4Southwestern88-10.63358
5Bowling Green25-20.62004
6Pulaski County87-10.61688
7South Warren25-00.6158
8North Bullitt46-20.59753
9Frederick Douglass64-10.58386
10Graves County16-20.57999

Class 6A

RankTeamDistrictW-LRPI
1Trinity (Louisville)56-00.6408
2North Hardin27-00.63286
3Bryan Station88-10.63207
4Henderson County16-10.59331
5Male45-10.58029
6Paul Laurence Dunbar74-20.55754
7McCracken County14-20.55542
8Ryle66-30.54447
9Manual33-10.5382
10St. Xavier33-20.53422

The semifinals

Time to reseed again. Here, the top-ranked team remaining will face the lowest-ranked team remaining in each class, regardless of how far the lower seed would have to travel.

The finals

Officially, it’s the UK Orthopaedics/KHSAA Commonwealth Gridiron Bowl and the games are tentatively scheduled for Kroger Field beginning Dec. 18.

Because of the growing severity of the coronavirus pandemic, the KHSAA has moved two state championships, volleyball and cross country out of counties deemed to have a “critical” or “red” status on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map. However, it held its field hockey finals in a red county, Jefferson, last week.

The KHSAA has not commented on other potential sites for the football state championships.

