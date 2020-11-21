High school football highlights: Dunbar edges Tates Creek; Scott County rolls.

Highlights from the first round of high school football playoffs around Kentucky on Friday night:

Paul Dunbar 23, Tates Creek 20: The newest member of the team proved to be the difference for the host Bulldogs Friday night.

Bethel Green joined Paul Dunbar as placekicker earlier this month after her career with the Bulldogs’ girls’ soccer team ended. She made all four of her extra-point kicks plus a field goal in her debut two weeks ago as Dunbar closed the regular season with a 45-0 win over Lafayette.

On Friday, Dunbar took a 20-13 lead late in the third quarter on Jake Smith’s 18-yard touchdown pass to Howard Jackson. In a high-pressure situation late in the fourth, Green nailed a 25-yard field goal to stretch the advantage to 10 points and the Bulldogs held on to knock off Tates Creek.

“I just had a feeling,” Dunbar Coach Wes Johnson said of sending out Green for the field goal attempt. “She’s been hitting them all week from that distance and she has had a really good week from that hash, actually. I just had a really good feeling that she was going to go in there and nail it. And she did.”

Green’s kick ultimately proved to be the difference.

“It was huge,” Johnson said. “She wasn’t even on the team three weeks ago and comes in with ice water in her veins and just sticks it through there like she’s been kicking all her life.”

It was the best effort of the season by the Commodores, who were crushed by Dunbar 42-0 last month.

“Playoffs are just different, you know, and, of course, city rivalries are different,” Johnson said. “All in all, I thought, Tates Creek’s really improved and we had a battle to win against a well-coached team.”

Tates Creek (0-6) got on the board first when Eric Hackett forced a fumble and returned it three yards for a touchdown. Dunbar (5-2) evened the game at 7-7 on Smith’s first TD pass of the night, a 3-yard strike to Jakobe Bickerstaff.

Tates Creek went up 13-7 on Aaron Klein’s 22-yard touchdown run on a quarterback keeper, then the Bulldogs pulled ahead for good, 14-7, on Smith’s 1-yard TD plunge.

“It was a good team win all the way around. People had to step up and make plays the whole game,” Johnson said. “It was good for us to do that and battle that out, because we’re going to have to do that at other points in these playoffs if we want to move on.”

Smith completed eight of 17 passes for 114 yards and two touchdowns in the win, adding 21 rushing yards. Kamarion Robinson led the way on the ground for the Bulldogs with 103 yards.

Klein led Tates Creek with 42 rushing yards and completed 13 of 29 passes for 120 yards, tossing a 10-yard TD to Trepeon Broadus with 1:07 left to set the final score.

Henry Clay 31, Lafayette 13: After trailing 10-0 and 13-7, host Henry Clay ripped off 24 unanswered points to knock off Lafayette (1-6).

“It feels good. We hadn’t played in over a month, so it feels real good to get a win,” Henry Clay Coach Demetrius Gay said.

Owen Hellard scored a 5-yard touchdown to open the scoring with less than two minutes to go in the first quarter, then Paul McGee nailed a 24-yard field goal to stake the Generals to a 10-0 lead.

With Lafayette backed up on its own goal line a couple possessions later, Henry Clay’s William Webb intercepted a pass in the end zone to get the Blue Devils on the board.

McGee put Lafayette ahead 13-7 with a 34-yard field goal in the closing seconds of the first half.

A 33-yard field goal by Sergei Buchheit, followed by a 1-yard touchdown run by Webb gave Henry Clay (2-3) its first lead, and the Blue Devils’ defense did the rest.

Christian Barrentine returned an interception 12 yards for a touchdown, then Darik Holman put the finishing touches on the win with a 42-yard pick-six.

“We just start clicking on defense,” Gay said. “Defensively we had things go our way and a few turnovers (that) went for touchdowns. That’s what turned everything around.”

Henry Clay will face Paul Dunbar in the second round next Friday.

Bryan Station 14, Madison Central 13: Canon Scenters threw a 27-yard touchdown to Jayden West with 1:50 left in the fourth quarter to pull Madison Central within an extra point of tying the game, but the kick failed and the host Defenders recovered an onside kick then ran out the clock.

The game unfolded in a far different manner from Bryan Station’s 21-0 regular-season victory over the Indians. Defenders’ Coach Phillip Hawkins didn’t like that his team won its ninth game of the season because of a missed extra point, but the close call surely delivered a message.

“I didn’t have a lot to say tonight, because I knew they knew what I knew, you know what I mean?” Hawkins said. “It felt like a loss, but maybe this is part of what they needed to have to experience that. Now, they’ve experienced it.”

Mikaleb Coffey connected with Carl Munford for a 20-yard touchdown pass to put Bryan Station (9-1) up 7-0 early in the second quarter, then later in the period Scenters scored on a 1-yard keeper to knot the game, 7-7, at halftime. Coffey’s 4-yard TD pass to Ahtraivon Jenkins late in the third quarter proved to be the game winner for the Defenders.

Madison Central brought a different defensive formation to the rematch that threw the Defenders for a loop much of the game, but Hawkins was able to counter with his own new wrinkle in the second half to set up the go-ahead score. He wasn’t happy about it, though.

“You’ve got to keep some of that in your pocket,” Hawkins said. “But it ended up being what it took, actually to get anything done. We just changed the way we lined up.”

Adrien Parks ran for 80 yards to lead Madison Central (1-8). Bryan Station will face Oldham County next Friday. The Defenders beat Oldham County, 25-20, on the road last month.

Scott County 63, Grant County 12: Jeremy Hamilton scored three of his four rushing touchdowns in the first quarter as the host Cardinals jumped all over Grant County (3-5) and never looked back.

Hamilton added a 25-yard TD run in the second quarter to make it 35-6 Scott County (7-0). He accounted for 110 of the Cardinals’ 306 rushing yards. Montago Jones added 84 yards and a TD on nine carries.

Conner Knipp led Grant County, completing 10 of 18 passes for 146 yards and two touchdowns to Carson Bick, who caught six balls for 72 yards.

Scott County will face Frederick Douglass in next week’s second round. The two were scheduled to meet in the regular season on Oct. 30, but that game was canceled because of COVID-19.

Covington Catholic 36, Cooper 8: Brayden Collins, Reid Hummel and Caleb Jacob each ran for first-half touchdowns as host Covington Catholic (8-1) built a 22-0 halftime lead on its way to a rout.

Jacob ran for 81 yards and completed 9 of 13 passes for 166 yards. Ethan Reardon caught four passes for 107 yards in the win.

Jeremiah Lee led Cooper (3-6) with 123 yards and a touchdown on the ground and added 70 passing yards.

Covington Catholic will face Highlands next Friday.

Highlands 27, Conner 16: Charlie Noon capped off a stellar night with a 56-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to seal the victory for the visiting Bluebirds.

Noon ran for 191 yards and three touchdowns and added 82 yards passing, including a 23-yard scoring strike to Clayton Lloyd.

Colton Roy kept Conner (3-4) in the game, rushing for 71 yards and two touchdowns and adding a 21-yard reception.

Belfry 54, Magoffin County 12: Isaac Dixon ran for 115 yards and two touchdowns and caught a 51-yard TD as the host Pirates rolled.

Six different players scored rushing touchdowns for Belfry (6-3), which chewed up 342 yards on the ground. Tyler Chaffin and Dre’ Young each contributed 52 yards and a touchdown.

Aden Barnett and Grayson Walker each caught a touchdown from Lucas Litteral for Magoffin County (3-4).