Friday Night Lights: Live high school football updates and broadcast links

The first round of the Kentucky high school football’s postseason continues Friday night.

Below are some helpful links to scores, broadcasts and additional high school football information to get you through the weekend.

You may also scroll down to read live Twitter updates from games around the state from a plethora of media members working games throughout the weekend.

Scoreboard

Click here for the latest high school football scores reported to the KHSAA.

View scores from the Herald-Leader’s crowd-sourcing ScoreStream app. If you’re not on board, download the app and join in on the fun next week!

Where we’ll be

Digital sports writer Jared Peck (@HLpreps) and photographer Alex Slitz (@AlexSlitzPhoto) head to Woodford County where the Yellow Jackets host West Jessamine for the right to play for a Class 5A district title next week.

Roundup

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year CLAIM OFFER

The Herald-Leader’s Josh Sullivan (@sullyjosh) will bring you a roundup of highlights from games around Lexington, the region and the state. Please report your scores and details by emailing them to hlsports@herald-leader.com. We encourage every school across Kentucky to participate; the more information you can provide to us, the more helpful and comprehensive our roundup will be!

Live broadcasts

(All times local to site)

FRIDAY’S VIDEO STREAMING

Danville at Somerset, 7:30 p.m. (Lake Cumberland Sports)

Knott County Central at Breathitt County, 7:30 p.m. (Bluegrass Sports Nation)

Oldham County at Clark County, 7 p.m. (Pegasus Sports Network)

Jeffersontown at South Oldham, 7:30 p.m. (Pegasus Sports Network)

Greenup County at Ashland Blazer, 7:30 p.m. (MyTownTV.com)

FRIDAY’S RADIO STREAMING

A number of high school games are streamed by local radio stations. This is a partial list. Check the websites of local stations near your favorite team.

Madison Central at Bryan Station, 7:30 p.m. (WLXG-AM 1300)

Grant County at Scott County, 7:30 p.m. (Georgetown News-Graphic)

Sayre at Pikeville, 7:30 p.m. (Pikeville feed WPKE-FM 98.1)

Henry County at Mercer County, 7:30 p.m. (WHBN-AM 1420)

Whitley County at Southwestern, 7:30 p.m. (Lake Cumberland Sports)

North Laurel at Pulaski County, 7:30 p.m. (Lake Cumberland Sports)

Shelby County at Franklin County, 7:30 p.m. (WFKY-FM 101.7)

Eminence at Frankfort, 7:30 p.m. (WFKY-FM 104.9)

Martin County at Shelby Valley, 7:30 p.m. (WLXR-FM 104.5)

Greenup County at Ashland Blazer, 7:30 p.m. (WLGC-FM 105.7, News Channel)

East Carter at Russell, 7:30 p.m. (WLGC-FM 105.7, S4)

Oldham County at Clark County, 7:30 p.m. (WWKY-FM 102.9)

Danville at Somerset, 7:30 p.m. (Danville feed WHIR-AM 1230)

FRIDAY’S VIDEO STREAMING ON KHSAA.TV (REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION)

A number of high school games are available on KHSAA.TV’s subscription streaming service, including all home games for Fayette County’s public school teams. Visit KHSAA.TV for the game available..

(Know of another game available online? Email: jpeck@herald-leader.com)

Pigskin coverage

The John Clay Podcast: Previewing the Kentucky high school football playoffs

A guide to high school football’s best first-round playoff games

Mercer County keeps it simple and keeps it coming: ‘Over and over and over’

‘Football saves kids.’ Trimble County program rising from the ashes.

New QB with UK pedigree, wide-open offense adds jolt to East-West Jessamine rivalry

Former NFL star has rebuilt a program from scratch. ‘It’s pretty freaking cool.’

Twitter stream