The John Clay Podcast: Previewing the Kentucky high school football playoffs

The Kentucky high school football playoffs are set to start on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. Jared Peck, preps writer for the Lexington Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com, joins Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay to talk about covering high school sports in the time of COVID-19, and the teams to watch in all six of the state’s classes.