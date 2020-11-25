Who wins the Somerset-LCA rematch? Predictions for every Class 2A district.

It’s district championship week in the UK Orthopaedics/KHSAA Commonwealth Gridiron Bowl featuring some Kroger Field-worthy games in just the second round of the playoffs.

These are familiar foes, who, if they got their regular-season game despite COVID-19, knew they could get a rematch and a chance to either redeem themselves or prove their dominance.

Regardless, the KHSAA starts handing out trophies this week and each week until the biggest trophy gets awarded in December.

Here’s a brief summary of the 4th District championship, plus a quick look at the rest of Friday’s Class 2A slate with predictions. All rankings are according to the final week KHSAA RPI which will be used to seed the next round.

Featured matchup

4TH DISTRICT

No. 5 Somerset (6-2) at No. 1 Lexington Christian (7-1), 7 p.m. Friday

Last time: Visiting LCA won 28-21 on Oct. 16.

Why Somerset will win: Will to win. When the season’s on the line, the Briar Jumpers have found a way to pull out a clutch win in this rivalry each of the last two seasons — both by stopping the Eagles at the goal line in the closing moments. Somerset has more balance with its run game than last year and having Kentucky QB commit Kaiya Sheron and all-around athlete and Louisville baseball commit Kade Grundy at wideout means Somerset is within striking distance at any moment to get back in the game or put it away.

Why LCA will win: The Eagles are due. Last year’s Eagles squad had reason to believe it could have won a state title after coming up three points short against Somerset at this stage. This year’s LCA has been, perhaps, its most powerful and determined team in years with big-play ability and a real threat via the air or ground with Drew Nieves at quarterback and the emergence of Mason Moore at receiver to go along with standout all-purpose back Xavier Brown. The Eagles must avoid turnovers in order to prevail. Miscues have doomed them in these outings.

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year CLAIM OFFER

@HLpreps pick: LCA

The rest of the field

1ST DISTRICT

No. 9 Murray (6-3) at No. 3 Mayfield (7-1), 7 p.m. Friday.

Last time: Visiting Mayfield won 21-20 in overtime on Oct. 23.

@HLpreps pick: Mayfield.

2ND DISTRICT

No. 11 Owensboro Catholic (6-3) at No. 6 Hancock County (6-1), 7 p.m. Friday.

Last time: Host Hancock County won 30-29 on Oct. 16.

@HLpreps pick: Hancock County.

3RD DISTRICT

No. 14 Metcalfe County (5-2) at No. 17 Edmonson County (4-3), 7 p.m. Friday.

Last time: Host Edmonson County won 23-21 on Sept. 18.

@HLpreps pick: Metcalfe County.

5TH DISTRICT

No. 28 Carroll County (6-4) at No. 19 Walton-Verona (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Last time: Visiting Walton-Verona won 14-6 on Oct. 2.

@HLpreps pick: Carroll County.

6TH DISTRICT

No. 18 Lloyd Memorial (4-2) at No. 4 Beechwood (6-2), 7 p.m. Friday.

Last time: Host Beechwood won 49-0 on Oct. 16.

@HLpreps pick: Beechwood.

7TH DISTRICT

No. 24 Leslie County (2-4) at No. 12 Breathitt County (5-1), 7 p.m. Friday.

Last time: Game not played due to COVID-19 cancellation.

@HLpreps pick: Breathitt County.

8TH DISTRICT

No. 10 Shelby Valley (8-2) at No. 2 West Carter (8-1), 7 p.m. Friday.

Last time: Visiting West Carter won 53-14 on Sept. 25.

@HLpreps pick: West Carter.

Last year’s Class 2A district finals @HLpreps picks: 5-3