Who wins the Christian Academy-Mercer rematch? Predictions for every Class 3A district

It’s district championship week in the UK Orthopaedics/KHSAA Commonwealth Gridiron Bowl featuring some Kroger Field-worthy games in just the second round of the playoffs.

These are familiar foes, who, if they got their regular-season game despite COVID-19, knew they could get a rematch and a chance to either redeem themselves or prove their dominance.

Regardless, the KHSAA starts handing out trophies this week and each week until the biggest trophy gets awarded in December.

Here’s a brief summary of the 4th District championship, plus a quick look at the rest of Friday’s Class 3A slate with predictions. All rankings are according to the final week KHSAA RPI which will be used to seed the next round.

Featured matchup

4TH DISTRICT

No. 9 Christian Academy-Louisville (5-2) at No. 4 Mercer County (7-1), 7:30 p.m.

Last time: Host Mercer County won 31-28 in overtime on Sept. 25.

Why CAL will win: Grit. The Centurions rallied from a 28-13 fourth-quarter deficit to push the Titans to overtime in their last meeting by closing out their game-tying drive with a two-point conversion from Brandt Babin. CAL can run it with Babin (697 yards rushing and five TDs) and throw it with Connor Clayton Masters (1,390 yards and 20 TDs passing).

Why Mercer County will win: Consistency. The Titans are clicking, averaging better than 45 points per game since the triumph over CAL. Brayden Dunn has 12 TDs and nets more than 100 yards rushing per game. Trosper Buchanan is averaging more than 15 yards per completion with 11 TDs in a just-keep-them-honest passing offense. Last year, Mercer County topped CAL in the regular season only to lose to the Centurions at this stage in a disappointing 34-14 result. Their returning players will be looking to avenge that loss.

@HLpreps pick: Mercer County.

The rest of the field

1ST DISTRICT

No. 16 Paducah Tilghman (4-3) at No. 19 Union County (4-4), 7 p.m. Friday.

Last time: Host Union County won 49-7 on Oct. 16.

@HLpreps pick: Paducah Tilghman.

2ND DISTRICT

No. 8 Glasgow (6-2) at No. 6 Taylor County (7-1), 7 p.m. Friday.

Last time: Host Taylor County won 35-15 on Oct. 16.

@HLpreps pick: Taylor County.

3RD DISTRICT

No. 5 Bardstown (7-1) at No. 1 Elizabethtown (9-0), 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Last time: Visiting Elizabethtown won 33-6 on Oct. 24.

@HLpreps pick: Elizabethtown.

5TH DISTRICT

No. 12 Bell County (5-3) at No. 13 Rockcastle County (4-2), 7 p.m. Friday.

Last time: Host Rockcastle County won 13-7 on Oct. 2.

@HLpreps pick: Bell County.

6TH DISTRICT

No. 30 Pendleton County (4-4) at No. 17 Fleming County (3-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Last time: Host Fleming County won 41-0 on Oct. 16.

@HLpreps pick: Fleming County.

7TH DISTRICT

No. 3 Russell (7-2) at No. 2 Ashland Blazer (7-0), 7:30 p.m.

Last time: Host Ashland Blazer won 41-7 on Oct. 16.

@HLpreps pick: Ashland Blazer.

8TH DISTRICT

No. 15 Lawrence County (4-1) at No. 7 Belfry (6-3) canceled due to COVID-19 contact on Lawrence County’s team. Belfry advances.

Last year’s Class 3A district finals @HLpreps picks: 7-1.