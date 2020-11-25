Kentucky football coaches name district players, coaches of the year for 2020

The Kentucky Football Coaches Association revealed its 2020 district award winners this week.

Frederick Douglass’s Darius Neal and Paul Laurence Dunbar’s Jake Smith were among the player honorees announced Wednesday.

Bryan Station’s Phillip Hawkins, Lexington Christian’s Doug Charles and Paul Laurence Dunbar’s Wes Johnson were among the coach honorees. Sayre’s Chad Pennington was honored for the Spartans’ undefeated regular season.

A total of 48 players and 48 coaches were recognized in their respective districts and classes according to the Kentucky High School Athletics Association’s alignment. The KFCA also recognized coaches for undefeated seasons and wins milestones.

Later this year, the KFCA is expected to announce its own Mr. Football and overall coach of the year, as well as individual coach and player of the year honors by class.

The KFCA’s Mr. Football is distinct from the Mr. Football announced each season by The Associated Press.

District players of the year

Class A

District 1: Caden McCalister, Crittenden County; District 2: Reggie Thomas , Campbellsville; District 3: Adriene Bailey, Eminence; District 4: Eric Jimenez, Dayton; District 5: Trevor Schadler, Bishop Brossart; District 6: Jacob Heighton, Raceland; District 7: Dominick Francis, Phelps; District 8: Gavon Thomas , Williamsburg.

Class 2A

District 1: Russ Beshear, Caldwell County; District 2: Darrian Clay, Hancock County; District 3: Noah Grey, Green County; District 4: Kaiya Sheron, Somerset; District 5: Kyle Guenther, Carroll County; District 6: Cameron Hergott, Beechwood; District 7: Preston Spurlock, Leslie County; District 8: Leetavius Cline, West Carter.

Class 3A

District 1: Corinithisan Portee, Union County; District 2: Wes Oliver, Taylor County; District 3: Jeremiah Bolton, LaRue County; District 4: Gage Gergen, Christian Academy-Louisville; District 5: Noah Parkey, Rockcastle County; District 6: Brandon Dearing, Mason County; District 7: Keontae Pittman, Ashland Blazer; District 8: Isaac Dixon, Belfry.

Class 4A

District 1: Adrian Stringer, Hopkins County Central; District 2: Dillon Rookstool, Allen County-Scottsville; District 3: Kaden Wilson, John Hardin; District 4: Fred Farrior, Franklin County; District 5: Will McDaniel, Boyle County; District 6: Tayquan Calloway, Holmes; District 7: Braedon Sloan, Wayne County; District 8: Dylan Preston, Johnson Central.

Class 5A

District 1: Gavin Wimsatt, Owensboro; District 2: Jordan Dingle, Bowling Green; District 3: Kylor Close, Bullitt Central; District 4: Coyle Durbin, North Bullitt; District 5: Jeremiah Lee, Cooper; District 6: Darius Neal, Fredrick Douglass; District 7: Walter Smith, Madison Southern; District 8: Tristan Cox, Pulaski County.

Class 6A

District 1: Hunter Bradley, McCracken County; District 2: Lavell Wright, North Hardin; District 3: Derrick Gant, Pleasure Ridge Park; District 4: Selah Brown, Male; District 5: Justice Thompson, Ballard; District 6: Pierce Rohlman, Dixie Heights; District 7: Jake Smith, Paul Laurence Dunbar; District 8: Sam Young, Oldham County.

District coaches of the year and the undefeated

Class A

District 1: Sean Thompson, Crittenden County; District 2: Eric Dick, Holy Cross (Louisville); District 3: Matt Jones , Kentucky Country Day; District 4: Greg Taphouse, Ludlow; District 5: Paul Wiggins, Bishop Brossart; District 6: Michael Salmons, Raceland; District 7: Chris McNamee, Pikeville; District 8: Jerry Herron, Williamsburg; Undefeated: Chad Pennington, Sayre, 8-0.

Class 2A

District 1: Will Barnes, Caldwell County; District 2: Robert Eubank, Hancock County; District 3: Nathan Smith, Edmonson County; District 4: Doug Charles, Lexington Christian; District 5: Jeff Barth, Walton Verona; District 6: Noel Rash, Beechwood; District 7: Eddie Melton, Leslie County; District 8: Larry French, Middlesboro.

Class 3A

District 1: Derek Johns, Union County; District 2: Sam Marple, Taylor County; District 3: Josh Jaggers, LaRue County; District 4: David Buchanan, Mercer County; District 5: Scott Parkey, Rockcastle County; District 6: Brian Burgemeir, Pendleton County; District 7: Tony Love, Ashland Blazer; District 8: Philip Haywood, Magoffin County; Undefeated: Ross Brown, Elizabethtown, 8-0; Tony Love, Ashland Blazer, 6-0.

Class 4A

District 1: Todd Adler, Logan County; District 2: Ryan Richardson, Russell County; District 3: Doug Preston, John Hardin; District 4: Todd Shipley, Shelby County; District 5: Justin Haddix, Boyle County; District 6: Kelly Ford, Rowan County; District 7: Tom Greer, Corbin; District 8: Jim Matney, Johnson Central; Undefeated: Justin Haddix, Boyle County, 7-0; Jim Matney, Johnson Central, 7-0; Marvin Dantzler, Central 5-0; Ryan Richardson, Russell County 6-0.

Class 5A

District 1: Jay Fallin, Owensboro; District 2: Brandon Smith, South Warren; District 3: Matt Kuehn, Bullitt Central; District 4: Adam Billings, North Bullitt; District 5: Randy Borchers, Cooper; District 6: Jacob Morris, Grant County; District 7: Jonathan Clark, Madison Southern; District 8: John Hines, Pulaski County; Undefeated: Jayson Fallin, Owensboro 8-0; Jim McKee, Scott County, 6-0; Brandon Smith, South Warren 5-0; Louis Dover, Fairdale, 5-0.

Class 6A

District 1: Josh Boston, Henderson County; District 2: Brent Thompson, North Hardin; District 3: Tommy Williams, Pleasure Ridge Park; District 4: Ethan Atchley, Bullitt East; District 5: No designee; District 6: Dave Brossart, Dixie Heights; District 7: Wes Johnson, Paul Laurence Dunbar; District 8: Phillip Hawkins, Bryan Station; Undefeated: Bob Beatty, Trinity, 6-0; Brent Thompson, North Hardin, 7-0.

Coaching milestones

450th win: Philip Haywood, Belfry; 300th win: Jim Matney, Johnson Central; 200th win: Chris McNamee, Pikeville; 100th win: Larry Mofield, Meade County.