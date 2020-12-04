Friday Night Lights: Live high school football updates and broadcast links

The district championships round of the Kentucky high school football postseason continues Friday night.

Below are some helpful links to scores, broadcasts and additional high school football information to get you through the weekend.

You may also scroll down to read live Twitter updates from games around the state from a plethora of media members working games throughout the weekend.

Scoreboard

Click here for the latest high school football scores reported to the KHSAA.

View scores from the Herald-Leader’s crowd-sourcing ScoreStream app. If you’re not on board, download the app and join in on the fun next week!

Where we’ll be

Digital sports writer Jared Peck (@HLpreps) and photographer Alex Slitz (@AlexSlitzPhoto ) head to Bryan Station County where the Defenders take on Paul Laurence Dunbar.

Roundup

The Herald-Leader’s Josh Sullivan (@sullyjosh) will bring you a roundup of highlights, including Bryan Station’s district title game against Oldham County, and the rest of the region and the state. Please report your scores and details by emailing them to hlsports@herald-leader.com. We encourage every school across Kentucky to participate; the more information you can provide to us, the more helpful and comprehensive our roundup will be!

This week’s games and streams

(Streams listed if known. All times local to the site.)

CLASS 6A

No. 6 Paul Laurence Dunbar (6-2) at No. 3 Bryan Station (10-1), 7 p.m. (WLXG-AM 1300) (KHSAA.tv video*)

No. 10 St. Xavier (5-2) at No. 2 North Hardin (9-0), 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv video*)

No. 7 McCracken County (5-2) at No. 5 Male (6-1), 7:30 p.m. (995thefanpaducah.com) (Glicod.com)

No. 12 Dixie Heights (6-3) at No. 1 Trinity (7-0), 7 p.m. (WGTK-AM 970) (KHSAA.tv video*)

CLASS 5A

No. 9 Frederick Douglass (6-1) at No. 4 Southwestern (10-1), 7 p.m. (Glicod.com) (Lake Cumberland Sports video)

No. 8 North Bullitt (8-2) at No. 5 Bowling Green (7-2), 7 p.m. (WDNS-FM 93.3)

No. 14 Madison Southern (6-3) at No. 3 Covington Catholic (9-1), CANCELED.

No. 11 Fairdale (7-0) at No. 1 Owensboro (10-0), CANCELED.

CLASS 4A

No. 19 Allen County-Scottsville (5-3) at No. 7 Franklin County (7-1), 7:30 p.m. (WVLE-FM 99.3) (Frankfort Plant Board Facebook video)

No. 3 Corbin (8-1) at No. 2 Johnson Central (9-0), 7:30 p.m. (WCTT-FM 107.3) (WSIP-FM 98.9) (KHSAA.tv video*)

No. 14 John Hardin (5-2) at No. 12 Hopkinsville (6-2), 7 p.m. (WHOP-AM 1230)

No. 18 Rowan County (4-3) at No. 1 Boyle County (8-0) CANCELED.

CLASS 3A

No. 12 Bell County (6-3) at No. 7 Belfry (6-3), 7 p.m. (WDHR-FM 93.1)

No. 17 Fleming County (4-3) at No. 2 Ashland Blazer (8-0), 7:30 p.m. (MyTown TV video) (KHSAA.tv video*)

No. 19 Union County (5-4) at No. 1 Elizabethtown (10-0), 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv video*)

No. 9 Christian Academy-Louisville (6-2) at No. 8 Glasgow (7-2), 7 p.m. (WCLU-FM 101.3) (KHSAA.tv video*)

CLASS 2A

No. 14 Metcalfe County (5-2) at No. 1 Lexington Christian (7-1), 7 p.m. (WJMM-FM 99.1) (PrepSpin.com video)

No. 19 Walton-Verona (7-4) at No. 2 West Carter (9-1), 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv video*)

No. 12 Breathitt County (6-1) at No. 4 Beechwood (7-2), 7 p.m. (Beechwood Sports Radio) (Boxcast.tv video*)

No. 11 Owensboro Catholic (7-3) at No. 9 Murray (7-3), 7 p.m. (Owensboro Catholic Sports Mixlr) (KHSAA.tv video*)

CLASS A

No. 19 Hazard (4-5) at No. 4 Paintsville (7-2), 7 p.m. (WKLW-FM 94.7)

No. 11 Nicholas County (6-1) at No. 10 Williamsburg (5-2), 7:30 p.m.

No. 7 Newport Central Catholic (7-2) at No. 1 Holy Cross (Louisville) (7-1), 7 p.m. (859SportsRadio.com) (KHSAA.tv video*)

No. 6 Crittenden County (7-2) at No. 2 Kentucky Country Day (8-1), 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv video*)

*Subscription or fee required

(Know of another game available online? Email: jpeck@herald-leader.com)

Twitter stream