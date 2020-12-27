Coaches pick Beechwood’s Cameron Hergott as their 2020 Mr. Football

Beechwood quarterback Cameron Hergott has been named Mr. Football by the Kentucky Football Coaches Association with Mercer County’s David Buchanan receiving its coach of the year honors.

This is the third year the coaches’ association has selected its own Mr. Football, a separate honor from the one that has been bestowed by members of the Associated Press since 1986. The nomination and voting processes for the AP Mr. Football and All-State Teams have not begun.

Hergott led Beechwood to the Class A state title as a sophomore and the Class 2A state title as a senior. The Tigers rallied to tie this year’s championship game in the closing minutes and won it over Lexington Christian in overtime on Dec. 18. Hergott had two passing TDs and one rushing TD versus LCA and was named the title game’s most valuable player an honor he also garnered in Beechwoods 2018 Class A state championship.

During the 2020 season, Hergott threw for 2,467 yards and 26 TDs and also led the team in rushing with 1,078 yards and 15 scores. For his career Hergott had 6,214 yards and 65 TDs passing and 2,376 yards and 34 TDs rushing.

Buchanan is the third recipient of the KFCA’s Coach Jimmie Reed Coach of the Year. Buchananled Mercer County to a 7-2 record during this COVID-19 shortened season. A former head coach at Mason County, Buchanan has a 41-29 record in six seasons with the Titans.

Earlier this season the KFCA named players and coaches of the year in each of the Kentucky High School Athletic Association’s six classes and for all 48 districts across those classes. Hergott lost KFCA Class 2A player of the year honors to Somerset’s Kaiya Sheron in an announcement made prior to Beechwood’s state title run.