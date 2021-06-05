2021 Belmont Stakes complete order of finish and payoffs

Essential Quality (2), with jockey Luis Saez up, crosses the finish line to win the 153rd running of the Belmont Stakes. AP

Essential Quality entered the Kentucky Derby as the undefeated favorite and looking like the class of the 2021 Triple Crown series.

The Brad Cox trainee finished fourth that day but delivered on all that promise Saturday, overtaking Hot Rod Charlie down the stretch to win the 153rd Belmont Stakes at Elmont, N.Y.

The 1 1/4-length victory was Essential Quality’s sixth in seven career races, a stretch that includes the Toyota Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland in April.

Essential Quality, who went off as the 6-5 favorite, paid $4.60 to win, $3.00 to place and $2.60 to show.

Second-place Hot Rod Charlie paid $4.10 and $2.90.

Third-place Rombauer, another 11 1/4 lengths back in third, paid $3.50.

Here is the complete, official order of finish for the 153rd Belmont Stakes:

1. Essential Quality

2. Hot Rod Charlie

3. Rombauer

4. Known Agenda

5. Bourbonic

6. Rock Your World

7. Overtook

8. France Go de Ina

$1 Daily Double — 4-2 ($5.00)

$1 Exacta — 2-4 ($7.50)

$0.10 Superfecta — 2-4-3-6 ($6.07)

$0.50 Trifecta — 2-4-3 ($10.85)

$1 Pick 3 — 3-4-2 (3 correct) ($59.00)

$0.50 Pick 4 — 8-3-4-2 (4 correct) ($269.25)

$0.50 Pick 5 — 1/2/3-8-3-4-2 (5 correct) ($660.50)

$1 Pick 6 — 2-1/2/3-8-3-4-2 (6 correct) ($19,528.00)