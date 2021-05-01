2021 Kentucky Derby complete order of finish and payoffs

Bob Baffert did not expect a lot from 12-1 shot Medina Spirit on Saturday.

Instead, the Hall of Fame trainer ended up with his record-setting seventh career victory in the 147th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville.

For the second year in a row, a Bob Baffert trainee won the Run for the Roses in wire-to-wire fashion. Jockey John Velazquez took Authentic right to the front and went on to win the 2020 Kentucky Derby last September. He did the same with Medina Spirit on Saturday.

Medina Spirit defeated Mandaloun by a half-length. Hot Rod Charlie was another half-length back in third. Essential Quality, the race favorite, finished fourth.

Medina Spirit paid $26.20 to win, $12.00 to place and $7.60 to show.

Second-place Mandaloun paid $23.00 and $13.40.

Third-place Hot Rod Charlie paid $5.20.

Here is the complete, official order of finish for the 147th Kentucky Derby:

1. Medina Spirit

2. Mandaloun

3. Hot Rod Charlie

4. Essential Quality

5. O Besos

6. Midnight Bourbon

7. Keepmeinmind

8. Helium

9. Known Agenda

10. Highly Motivated

11. Sainthood

12. Like the King

13. Bourbonic

14. Hidden Stash

15. Brooklyn Strong

16. Super Stock

17. Rock Your World

18. Dynamic One

19. Soup and Sandwich

Scratched: King Fury.

$1 Daily Double — 3-8 ($26.40)

$2 Exacta — 8-7 ($503.60)

$1 Superfecta — 8-7-9-14 ($9,456.40)

$1 Super High Five — 8-7-9-14-6 ($296,769.60)

$0.50 Trifecta — 8-7-9 ($848.45)

$0.50 Pick 3 — 4-3-8 (3 correct) ($73.15)

$0.50 Pick 4 — 5-4-3/5-8 (4 correct) ($708.15)

$0.50 Pick 5 — 2/3-5-4-3/5-8 (5 correct) ($2,974.85)

$0.20 Pick 6 Jackpot — 4-2/3-5-4-3/5-8 (6 correct) ($1,363.90)