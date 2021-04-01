Final push to Kentucky Derby begins Friday as Keeneland opens Spring Meet

Believe it or not, the Kentucky Derby is right around the corner. And the final push toward the 147th Run for the Roses begins Friday with the opening of Keeneland’s 15-day Spring Meet.

The famed Lexington track will hold 10 races Friday and 11 on Saturday. There will be no racing this Sunday in observance of Easter, but thereafter races will be held Wednesdays through Sundays with a first-post time of 1:05 p.m. each day. And, during the Spring Meet, fans will be allowed to attend races at Keeneland for the first time since fall of 2019 — though capacity will be strictly limited.

Friday, April 23, is the final day of the Spring Meet. The focus of the Thoroughbred racing world will then shift to Churchill Downs in Louisville for Derby week, with the Kentucky Oaks scheduled for Friday, April 30, and the Kentucky Derby for Saturday, May 1.

Tickets going fast

Spectator capacity at Keeneland is strictly limited for the Spring Meet, and tickets are going fast. There will be no walk-up sales and all tickets must be purchased in advance at Keeneland.com.

General admission tickets are already sold out for every Friday, Saturday and Sunday of the meet. As of Thursday, general admission tickets were still available for April 7, 8, 14, 15, 21 and 22. Adult tickets cost $20 (kids age 12 and under get in free) and include a program and a $10 concession voucher.

Ticket packages for tables in the Lexington/Kentucky Room and the Phoenix Dining Room have already sold out for the duration of the Spring Meet. As of Thursday, Grandstand tickets were available for Friday’s opening day, but were sold out for every other day of the meet. Those tickets cost $35 and also include a program and $10 concession voucher.

As of Thursday, limited tickets for Keeneland’s $20 Morning Works Tour were still available for April 13, 14 and 19. The hourlong tours are limited to 10 people and participants will be required to wear masks and have their temperatures read. A guide will lead guests through the Keeneland paddock and grounds and explain the history of the track as horses are put through their morning workout routines.

“Keeneland is eager to welcome fans, although fewer in number, back this spring for what promises to be an exciting race meet,” Keeneland President and CEO Shannon Arvin said in a statement. “We have missed our fans as much as they’ve missed Keeneland, particularly at this time of year as we shake off winter to celebrate the return of spring.

“While we are still limited in capacity, our team is hard at work creating unique touches that will deliver the exceptional and safe race-day experience our guests expect from Keeneland. And for those fans who can’t attend in person, Keeneland will provide ways for you to enjoy your race-day traditions from the comfort of your home.”

Essential Quality, with Luis Saez up, won the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile at Keeneland last November. He’s back as the favorite in Saturday’s Toyota Blue Grass Stakes. Silas Walker swalker@herald-leader.com

High stakes

Over the course of the Spring Meet, 18 stakes races will be contested, with half taking place during the first two days. Three stakes will be run Friday and six on Saturday.

The biggest prize is Saturday’s Toyota Blue Grass Stakes, a major Kentucky Derby prep race that will award 100 qualifying points to the winner, virtually guaranteeing a starting spot in the Run for the Roses. The final Kentucky Derby prep of the season is the Stonestreet Lexington Stakes, which will be run on April 10 and will award the winner 20 qualifying points.

Two Kentucky Oaks prep races will also be run this weekend, awarding qualifying points for the premier 3-year-old filly race. Ten points are up for grabs in Friday’s Beaumont Stakes, while the winner of Saturday’s Central Bank Ashland Stakes will earn 100 points.

▪ Brad Cox trainee Essential Quality has been installed as the 3-5 morning-line favorite among a field of nine for Saturday’s Blue Grass. The undefeated winner of last fall’s Breeders’ Cup Futurity and Breeders’ Cup Juvenile won the Eclipse Award for champion 2-year-old. Chad Brown trainee Highly Motivated, who won the Nyquist on the Breeders’ Cup undercard, is the 7-2 second choice.

▪ Malathaat is the 9-5 favorite for Saturday’s Ashland. The Todd Pletcher trainee will be making her 2021 debut after closing 2020 with a victory in the Grade 2 Demoiselle at Aqueduct. Kenny McPeek trainee Simply Ravishing is the 5-2 second choice for the Ashland. Winner of last fall’s Darley Alcibiades, Simply Ravishing finished a disappointing fourth in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies last time out.

Star filly Monomoy Girl was the last horse to sweep the Ashland and the Kentucky Oaks (2018).

Watch at home

If you can’t make it to Keeneland for the Spring Meet, you can still follow the action at home. Every race of the meet will be streamed live and free at Keeneland.com, on the Keeneland Race Day app, and on Keeneland’s Facebook and YouTube pages. Races can also be seen on TV channels TVG2 and CWKYT-27.2. Fans can access free digital programs through the Keeneland Race Day app.

Fans can get further involved by sharing their race-day activities on social media platforms by tagging @Keeneland and using the hashtag #CelebrateKeeneland.

Keeneland 2021 Spring Meet

When: Friday through April 23 (limited spectators allowed)

Race days: Friday and Saturday this weekend, then Wednesday through Sunday thereafter

First post: 1:05 p.m.

Stakes schedule

April 2: Race No. 7 — $100,000 Palisades Turf Sprint for 3-year-olds at 5½ furlongs (turf), 4:24 p.m.

April 2: Race No. 8 — $150,000, Grade 3 Beaumont Presented by Keeneland Select for 3-year-old fillies at 7 furlongs, 184 feet, 4:57 p.m.

April 2: Race No. 9 — $150,000, Grade 3 Kentucky Utilities Transylvania for 3-year-olds at 1 1/16 miles (turf), 5:30 p.m.

April 3: Race No. 6 — $200,000, Grade 2 Appalachian Presented by Japan Racing Association for 3-year-old fillies at 1 mile (turf), 3:51 p.m.

April 3: Race No. 7 — $200,000, Grade 3 Commonwealth for 4-year-olds and up at 7 furlongs, 4:24 p.m.

April 3: Race No. 8 — $200,000, Grade 2 Shakertown for 3-year-olds and up at 5½ furlongs (turf), 4:57 p.m.

April 3: Race No. 9 — $400,000, Grade 1 Central Bank Ashland for 3-year-old fillies at 1 1/16 miles, 5:30 p.m.

April 3: Race No. 10 — $300,000, Grade 1 Madison for fillies and mares 4 and older at 7 furlongs, 6:02 p.m.

April 3: Race No. 11 — $800,000, Grade 2 Toyota Blue Grass for 3-year-olds at 1 1/8 miles, 6:35 p.m.

April 9: $300,000, Grade 1 Maker’s Mark Mile for 4-year-olds and up at 1 mile (turf).

April 9: $100,000 TVG Limestone Turf Sprint for 3-year-old fillies at 5½ furlongs (turf).

April 10: $300,000, Grade 1 Coolmore Jenny Wiley for fillies and mares 4 and older at 1 1/16 miles (turf).

April 10: $200,000, Grade 3 Stonestreet Lexington for 3-year-olds at 1 1/16 miles.

April 10: $150,000, Grade 3 Ben Ali for 4-year-olds and up at 1 1/8 miles.

April 10: $100,000 Giant’s Causeway for fillies and mares 3 and older at 5 ½ furlongs (turf).

April 16: $100,000, Grade 3 Baird Doubledogdare for fillies and mares 4 and older at 1 1/16 miles.

April 17: $200,000, Grade 2 Elkhorn for 4-year-olds and up at 1½ miles (turf).

April 23: $150,000, Grade 3 Bewitch for fillies and mares 4 and older at 1½ miles (turf).