Kentucky Derby
Holy crap: Why would someone pay $200 for a Derby winner’s poo?
In Kentucky, “meadow muffins” are pretty much a dime a dozen. So it takes something special to make one worth $200.
Yep, you read that right: $200 for horse poo.
What, is it made of silver or something? Close ... it’s made from Kentucky Derby winner Silver Charm.
And it’s available online from the wacky dudes at Kentucky for Kentucky. They went on sale May 1.
“Introducing Derby Turds, the first in a Dixieland Preserves line of bizarro Southern resin encapsulations by Kentucky artist Coleman Larkin,” according to the web site, kyforky.com.
The 1997 Derby winner, who is retired from stud duty, lives now at Old Friends Farm in Georgetown, and sales of the poo will benefit the Thoroughbred retirement facility. Supplies (at least of the preserved version) are limited.
Larking “harvested” the, um, offerings and then preserved them in epoxy resin. They come in a 16-ounce mason jar with a tag authenticating them.
So you can tell them apart from the generic ones littering the bluegrass.
“It’s a very long, very ridiculous procedure,” Larkin said in a statement. “The most difficult step is probably the one where I have to ask the type of people that own million-dollar Thoroughbreds if I can please have some horse turds to put in jars.”
