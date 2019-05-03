Where to bet, when to watch, how to follow Saturday’s 145th Kentucky Derby

Photo slideshow: Thurby at Churchill Downs People gather for morning workouts and Thurby Thursday at Churchill Downs in Louisville. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK People gather for morning workouts and Thurby Thursday at Churchill Downs in Louisville.

What you need to know, whether you’re heading to Churchill Downs, betting in Lexington or watching on TV:

If you go

General admission: $80 (gets you in the infield)

Gates open: 8 a.m.

First post time: 10:30 a.m.

Derby post time: 6:52 p.m.

Weather forecast: Overcast with rain showers at times, most persistently in the afternoon, with some thunder possible. High near 68 degrees. At Derby post time, the chance of rain is around 60 percent.

Parking: All spots at the track were sold in advance. Nearby parking is available at Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium ($20) and the Kentucky Fair and Exposition Center (reserved in advance only). Round-trip shuttle service is available from the Kentucky Fair and Exposition Center lot.

What you can bring: Amid a weather forecast calling for all-day rain, it’s important to note that umbrellas are not allowed at Churchill Downs. Other banned items of note include coolers, backpacks, alcoholic beverages, tents, laptop computers, selfie sticks and animals (except service animals). Visit KentuckyDerby.com to view a complete list of items that are permitted or banned.

The crowd: Even if it rains, you won’t be lonely. The two biggest crowds in Derby history attended recently —



170,513 in 2015 and 167,227 in 2016. Last year’s rain-soaked crowd totaled 157,813.

The national anthem: Jennifer Nettles

Broadcast coverage

WLEX-18 and NBC: 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 2:30-7:15 p.m.

NBC Sports Network: Noon-2:30 p.m.

Horse Racing Radio Network: The Derby will be broadcast on WLXO-96.1 FM. Pre-race coverage and undercard races available on Sirius 219, XM 201 or at horseracingradio.net.

TVG: Coverage throughout the day

Online coverage

Twitter: Follow our main Herald-Leader accounts: @HeraldLeader and @KentuckySports. Additionally, follow our entire reporting team: John Clay (@JohnClayIV), Ben Roberts (@BenRobertsHL), Jared Peck (@ItSaysHere), Mark Story (@markcstory), Josh Moore (@HLpreps), Caitlyn Stroh (@caitlyn_stroh), Morgan Eads (@morganeads1), Will Wright (@HLWright), Daniel Desrochers (@drdesrochers), Alex Slitz (@AlexSlitzPhoto), Ryan Hermens (@ryanhermens).

Facebook: Kentucky.com and KentuckySports.com

NBC Sports: Live stream available at nbcsports.com/live

Wagering locations

KEENELAND

4201 Versailles Road, Lexington

General admission: $5, free for ages 12 and under

Drive-through opens: 7 a.m.

Gates open: 9 a.m.

Grandstand mutuel windows open: 10 a.m.

Activities: Live music, food, Derby hat contest

Information: (859) 254-3412; www.keeneland.com

RED MILE

1200 Red Mile Road, Lexington

Admission: Free

Gates open: 9 a.m.

Mutuel windows open: 10 a.m.

Information: (859) 255-0752; RedMileKy.com

TURFWAY PARK

7500 Turfway Rd., Florence, one hour north of Lexington. From I-75, take Exit 182 (Turfway Road).

Admission: Free

Gates open: 9 a.m.

Activities: Food, Derby hat contest

Information: (859) 371-0200 or 1-800-733-0200; Turfway.com