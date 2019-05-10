Attorney for Maximum Security jockey rebuts Casse: ‘Your horse started all this’

‘Your horse started all this’ Ann Oldfather, attorney for jockey Luis Saez, gave this Kentucky Derby replay video to Kentucky Horse Racing Commission stewards on Friday. The video was prepared to defend her client against potential disciplinary action by the stewards. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ann Oldfather, attorney for jockey Luis Saez, gave this Kentucky Derby replay video to Kentucky Horse Racing Commission stewards on Friday. The video was prepared to defend her client against potential disciplinary action by the stewards.

An attorney for Maximum Security’s jockey said that she gave a video to racing stewards who met Friday to review the Kentucky Derby disqualification.

Ann Oldfather said that the stewards took the video, prepared using NBC YouTube footage to demonstrate that Luis Saez was not guilty of “foul riding.”

“They didn’t commit to look at it but said they would consider it,” Oldfather said late Friday. “I’m certain they want to do the right thing.”

Saez was not at the review session in person. The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission stewards have not released findings of fault in the race yet.

“We knew that Luis was being reviewed for discipline purposes, and we wanted to submit to the stewards a view which, to my knowledge, they had not looked at,” Oldfather said.

Oldfather said the prepared video uses slow motion and stop action to emphasize certain points that she said rebut claims by Mark Casse, trainer of War of Will, that Maximum Security maneuvered over the track like a “drunken driver.”

After the May 4 Derby, stewards ruled that Maximum Security, who crossed the finish line first, had interfered with other horses in the field and disqualified him. Country House, who crossed the finish line second, was elevated to the winner’s circle.

Casse, in an interview this week, said his second-by-second analysis shows Maximum Security and Saez veering to the right twice, cutting off War of Will.





Oldfather said Casse’s horse, under jockey Tyler Gaffalione, “started all this. And (Saez) is lucky the horse didn’t bolt off the track … It’s laughable when you see the actual video.”

But Oldfather said “the video does show that Maximum Security was run up on by War of Will and, according to the available frames, was struck by War of Will’s left knee both on (Maximum Security’s) upper leg above his hock and what appears to be in his groin. And it’s only after those two things happened that he jumped to the middle of the track to get away from the assault coming from behind.”





After the racing commission denied a hearing to appeal the ruling early in the week, Maximum Security’s owners, Gary and Mary West, are considering legal action, according to statement they issued Thursday evening.

“We believe that with a just and proper hearing of our case Maximum Security will be restored as the rightful winner of this year’s Kentucky Derby,” they said.