No Preakness for Maximum Security, co-owner says. Kentucky Derby appeal to be filed Monday.

The owner of disqualified Kentucky Derby contender Maximum Security said Monday morning on the “Today” show that the horse will not run in the Preakness.

Co-owner Gary West said in the live interview that he also intends to file an appeal with the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission on Monday.

West also said his team called the stewards to ask to meet Saturday night to talk and they refused, saying they will not show tapes of the incident until Thursday.

“We didn’t really have any alternative legally, the appeal has to be filed within 48 hours,” West said.

West told “Today” that the stewards’ refusal to answer media questions after the race Saturday showed a lack of transparency.

When asked how it felt to win the Kentucky Derby and then have it taken away, West said, “Winning it was the most euphoric thing I probably ever had in our lives and disappointment when they took the horse down for the first time in history.”

“We were stunned, shocked and in total and complete disbelief,” he said.

In the Monday morning interview, West also criticized the Kentucky Derby for allowing 20 horses in the race rather than 14, saying that the crowded field increases the risk of horses colliding.

West said his horse will not run in the Preakness because there’s no Triple Crown on the line and no reason to “run a horse back in two weeks when you don’t have to.”