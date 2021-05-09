Bob Baffert says Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit tested positive for banned drug

Trainer Bob Baffert hands the winner’s trophy to jockey John Velazquez after they victory with Medina Spirit in the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) AP

Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit has tested positive for a banned substance, trainer Bob Baffert revealed at Churchill Downs on Sunday morning.

Just a week ago, Baffert won his record-setting seventh Run for the Roses and second in a row with the 12-1 shot.

Baffert, during a livestream from the track, said his assistant trainer, Jimmy Barnes, was told of the positive test by the Kentucky Racing Commission. Medina Spirit tested positive for bethamethasone, a corticosteroid.

Baffert said the horse was never administered the drug and that he will challenge the accusation.

If Medina Spirit were to be disqualified it would be the first DQ for medication since Dancer’s Image in 1968.

“I don’t know what’s going on, but there’s something that is not right,” Baffert said.

Flanked by his attorney Craig Robertson at Churchill Downs on Sunday, Baffert said Medina Spirit was found to have 21 picograms of the steroid betamethasone, double the legal threshold in Kentucky racing, in a postrace sample.

That is the same drug that was found in the system of Gamine, another Baffert-trained horse who finished third in the Kentucky Oaks last September.

