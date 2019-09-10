Lexington Legends
Legends rally in ninth inning to win championship series opener
The Lexington Legends scored three runs in the top of the ninth inning on Monday night to rally to a 6-4 victory over the Hickory Crawdads in Game 1 of their South Atlantic League Championship Series at Hickory, N.C.
The Legends are trying to win the South Atlantic League for the second year in a row and the third time ever.
Game 2 of the best-of-five series is set for Tuesday night at Hickory at 7 p.m. Game 3 is scheduled for Thursday night in Lexington. Games 4 and 5, if necessary, would be Friday night and Saturday afternoon at Whitaker Bank Ballpark.
