Legends rally in ninth inning to win championship series opener

Baby Shark dance break during Lexington Legends game Watch fans and players of the Lexington Legends, a Class A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals, join together for Baby Shark during a pitching change against the Asheville Tourists. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Watch fans and players of the Lexington Legends, a Class A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals, join together for Baby Shark during a pitching change against the Asheville Tourists.

The Lexington Legends scored three runs in the top of the ninth inning on Monday night to rally to a 6-4 victory over the Hickory Crawdads in Game 1 of their South Atlantic League Championship Series at Hickory, N.C.

The Legends are trying to win the South Atlantic League for the second year in a row and the third time ever.

Game 2 of the best-of-five series is set for Tuesday night at Hickory at 7 p.m. Game 3 is scheduled for Thursday night in Lexington. Games 4 and 5, if necessary, would be Friday night and Saturday afternoon at Whitaker Bank Ballpark.