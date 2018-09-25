Stoops vs. Muschamp part of SEC’s switch to defensive-minded head coaches

There was a time when everyone in the Southeastern Conference wanted a Steve Spurrier. Florida’s Ol’ Ball Coach was the league’s gold standard, scoring points, firing quips, winning titles. That prompted a wave of offensive-minded head coaches that included Hal Mumme, Lane Kiffin, Mark Richt, Gus Malzahn, Dan Mullen and Hugh Freeze, to name a few.

Nick Saban changed all that. When the former defensive coordinator put Alabama back in touch with its history of domination, the script flipped. Suddenly SEC athletics directors started hiring defensive coordinators as head coaches, the theory being a good defense stops a good offense.

When Kentucky’s Mark Stoops and South Carolina’s Will Muschamp match up again Saturday night at Kroger Field, the game will feature just two of the league’s eight head coaches who were either former defensive coordinators or defensive assistants.

In alphabetical order, let’s look at how the trend is playing out:

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Derek Mason, Vanderbilt: In his fifth season in Nashville, the former Stanford defensive coordinator is 20-33 overall, 6-27 in the SEC. With James Franklin’s big shoes to fill, Mason has taken a tough-guy attitude. He wore a work shirt with a name patch last week, saying he wanted a “blue collar” attitude for a “street fight” with South Carolina. Alas, the Commodores got knocked out 37-14. Current total defense ranking — 63rd.

Will Muschamp, South Carolina: “Coach Boom” is his second tour of duty as SEC coach. The former defensive coordinator at Auburn and Texas went 28-21 at Florida before being shown the door. In his third season at South Carolina, Muschamp is 17-12 overall and 9-9 in the SEC. He has had trouble getting his offenses going at both spots. Current total defense ranking — 33rd.

Barry Odom, Missouri: The former Missouri middle linebacker was defensive coordinator at Memphis and then Missouri before being promoted to head coach in 2016. His teams are 14-15 overall and 6-11 in the SEC, but are 9-2 over their last 11 games. Current total defense ranking — 85th.

Ed Orgeron, LSU: “Coach O” was never a defensive coordinator but coached the defensive lines at Miami and Southern Cal before becoming Ole Miss head coach in 2005. He lasted three years in Oxford, going 10-25 overall and 3-1 in the SEC. Promoted to head coach when Les Miles was fired by LSU in 2016, he’s 19-6 overall and 11-4 with the Tigers. LSU is off to a 4-0 start this year with wins over a pair of top-10 teams in Miami and Auburn. Current total defense ranking — 39th.

Jeremy Pruitt, Tennessee: One of three Saban disciples who are SEC head coaches – Muschamp and Kirby Smart being the other two – Pruitt is four games into the uphill climb of his first head coaching job. Turning the ball over six times, Tennessee was trounced 47-21 by visiting Florida last week. The Vols are 2-2 overall, 0-1 in the league. Current total defense ranking — 22nd.

Nick Saban, Alabama: What more needs be said? Saban is arguably the best coach in the history of college football. He has won six national championships, including five over the past nine years. The way the Tide is bashing opponents so far, this year could easily make it seven. Current total defense ranking — 27th.

Kirby Smart, Georgia: After eight seasons as Saban’s defensive coordinator at Alabama, Smart is building a monster at his alma mater. After an 8-4 debut, Georgia improved to 13-2 last season under Smart, losing to Alabama in overtime in the national title game. The Dawgs are already 4-0 and ranked No. 2 in the nation this year. Total defense ranking — 12th.

Mark Stoops, Kentucky: After five methodical years of slow but steady progress, the former Florida State defensive coordinator is knocking down doors this year. Stoops is 30-36 overall and 14-28 in the SEC, but the 2018 Cats are 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the conference. And Sunday Kentucky found itself in the AP Top 25, at No. 17, for the first time since 2007. Current total defense ranking — 11th.