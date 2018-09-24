Kentucky football makes another huge forward move in CBS Sports rankings

This is not the repeat of an earlier post.

It just seems like it.

For the second time this season, Kentucky has made the biggest forward move in the CBS Sports rankings of all 129 FCS college football teams. After UK’s 28-7 win over Mississippi State on Saturday at Kroger Field, the Cats have jumped up 24 spots to No. 14.

Chip Patterson of CBS Sports writes:

“Kentucky (+24): One of the biggest stories of the weekend was Kentucky not only beating a very good Mississippi State team, but doing so to improve to 4-0. Few who were predicting the Wildcats win total before the season factored in wins over both Florida and Mississippi State, but this has been a streak-snapping bunch ready to write its own chapter of Kentucky football history.”

If you remember, after its historic 27-16 win at Florida on Sept. 8, Kentucky catapulted up 41 spots in the CBS Sports rankings to the No. 31 spot. The Cats slipped to No. 38 last week before leaping forward again.

By the way, Louisville is currently ranked 88th.

Here’s how CBS has SEC teams ranked:

1-Alabama

3-Georgia

5-LSU

11-Auburn

14-Kentucky

20-Mississippi State

27-Texas A&M

29-South Carolina

35-Florida

39-Missouri

62-Ole Miss

65-Vanderbilt

89-Tennessee

108-Arkansas

On Sunday, Kentucky made its first appearance in the Associated Press Top 25 for college football since 2007. The Cats were ranked 17th by the voters.