Kentucky football’s new hire to help coach offensive line has interesting history

Random notes:

▪ Bringing in Jeff Jagodzinski to help with Kentucky football’s offensive line after the death of John Schlarman has an ironic twist.

Jagodzinski went 11-5 in 2007 and 9-5 in 2008 as the head coach at Boston College for former UK associate athletics director Gene DeFilippo, who was BC’s AD at the time. The NFL’s New York Jets requested an interview with Jagodzinski for their head coach opening after the 2008 season. When Jagodzinski informed his boss of the request, DeFilippo told him not to do it. The coach did it anyway. And DeFilippo fired him. The Jets hired Rex Ryan instead.

“It’s one of the biggest regrets I’ve got,” said Jagodzinski in 2016. “I think (Gene) is a really good man. I think he is a really good athletic director. But we got sideways with each other.”

▪ Jagodzinski is a good hire, if only temporary. The 57-year-old Wisconsin native coached tight ends with the Green Bay Packers and Atlanta Falcons, as well as the offensive line with the Falcons. He was offensive coordinator with the Packers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was OC at Georgia State for Trent Miles from 2013-15.

▪ Eddie Gran says that immediately after Kentucky’s humiliating 63-3 loss at Alabama last Saturday, UK’s offensive coordinator went around and apologized to each position group.

▪ Kentucky’s first four drives last week lasted 3, 9, 12 and 10 plays. Not one of its next eight possessions lasted more than three plays.

▪ After playing No. 1 Alabama last week, Kentucky is at No. 6 Florida on Saturday. The last time the Wildcats faced AP top-10 opponents back-to-back was 2009 when Rich Brooks’ last UK team lost 41-7 to No. 1 Florida, then 38-28 to No. 3 Alabama.

▪ In 1958, Kentucky, played three top-10 teams back-to-back-to-back. The Cats lost 27-6 to No. 9 Ole Miss, followed by an 8-0 loss to No. 1 Auburn, followed by a 32-7 loss to No. 9 LSU.

▪ How did UK fare the following week after previous 60-point losses? After losing at No. 2 Florida 73-7 in 1994, the Cats lost 59-29 to Indiana. After losing 65-0 at No. 1 Florida in 1996, the Cats lost 35-7 at No. 13 Alabama.

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year CLAIM OFFER

▪ Those of us who said the Bengals were going to get quarterback Joe Burrow hurt in his rookie season get no satisfaction whatsoever seeing it actually happen.

▪ Scott Satterfield becoming the new head football coach at South Carolina looks doubtful, but here’s hoping Louisville doesn’t open its wallet to ward off a poach by the Gamecocks. Not when the school laid off athletic department employees because of the pandemic.

▪ The annoying habit of broadcasters talking about everything but what’s happening on the screen has crept from college basketball over to college football.

▪ Auburn basketball has taken a proactive approach to a probable NCAA penalty. The school slapped itself with a 2021 postseason ban for violations dating back to Chuck Person being charged with bribery and fraud as a result of the FBI’s 2017 investigation into college basketball corruption. Will the ban be enough to appease the NCAA? We’ll see. But, like everything else with the NCAA, it will take awhile.

▪ Nice touch by Black coaches who will pay tribute to John Thompson by wearing a towel over their shoulder this weekend in homage to the late Georgetown basketball coach.

▪ It has been a rough season for the Jacksonville Jaguars, losers of nine straight. Now former UK star Josh Allen has been placed on the Jags’ injured reserve list after suffering a knee injury in the team’s 27-3 loss to Pittsburgh on Sunday. After recording 10.5 sacks last year, Allen’s sack total sits at 2.5 this year.

▪ Vanderbilt may use Sarah Fuller, the starting goalie from its SEC champion soccer team, as a kicker in its final games. She would be the first woman to play in a Power Five game. “She’s a complete competitor,” Vandy Coach Derek Mason told The Athletic. “She’s an option for us.”