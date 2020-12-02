Kentucky basketball’s slow start: We’ll all get through this together

We call to order this meeting of the Big Blue Nation basketball fan club.

After Tuesday night’s 65-62 loss to Kansas in the Champions Classic dropped John Calipari’s Wildcats to 1-2, we called this emergency session to stress upon the congregation this is not a time for panic, but a time for patience.

Before we begin, however, let’s say it together:

“We will get through this. We will get through this together.”

As you know, under the protocols of social distancing and large gatherings, we are holding this meeting virtually via Zoom. Please use the “raise hand” feature at the bottom of the screen if you have a question. Looks like we have our first one:

Q: Does Kentucky have a point guard?

A: Actually, the Cats have two. There’s true freshman Devin Askew, who without re-classification would have been a high school senior. And there’s graduate transfer Davion Mintz, who missed most of last season at Creighton because of injury. Each brings skills to the table.

Both have stumbled out of the gate, however. Kentucky committed a maddening 21 turnovers with a mere five assists (none in the second half) in Sunday’s loss to Richmond, then committed 16 turnovers compared to eight assists Tuesday night in Indianapolis.

“They were trying too hard to make plays,” Calipari said Tuesday, adding that he wants his point guards to give up the basketball. “All I need you to do is get us started.”

Q: Is there anyone on this team who can make a three-pointer?

A: Organize the search party. After missing all 10 of their three-point attempts against Richmond, the Cats were 3-for-21 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mintz made two. Dontaie Allen made one. That’s it. Brandon Boston and Terrence Clarke were both 0-for-4. Through three games, Boston is 0-for-11. Clarke is 0-for-8.

Calipari insists this will be a good three-point shooting team, but admitted that has yet to be the case. The awkwardness and confusion on offense is certainly a problem. Players appear to be pressing, which is another. The best three-point shooting teams get their threes within the rhythm of the offense. Through three games, the Cats remain out of tune.

Q: Is Olivier Sarr always going to be in foul trouble?

A: Our favorite 7-foot Frenchman imported the bad habit from Wake Forest. He fouled out of four of the Demon Deacons’ final 10 games last season and was called for four or more fouls in 15 of his 30 games.

Against Kansas, Sarr picked up his third foul just 1:39 into the second half and then his fourth with 12:46 left and UK up 38-37. Calipari said of the fourth, “I told him after the game that was the dumbest foul I’ve ever seen.”

When he can stay on the floor — Sarr played just 15 minutes Tuesday — the senior is the lifeboat the UK offense needs. He possesses a soft perimeter jumper. And he executed a nifty first-half post move Tuesday that brought flashbacks to DeMarcus Cousins’ footwork. UK needs more of that. And Sarr needs less fouling and more time on the floor.

Q: Are you sure we shouldn’t panic?

A: Of course not. March is a long way away. (Let’s hope we make it to March.) This team is ridiculously young. Looking back, the worst thing that has happened to it so far was Brad Calipari and Detroit Mercy being forced by COVID-19 to cancel last Friday’s game with UK at Rupp Arena. That would not have guaranteed wins over Richmond and Kansas, but at least Calipari would have had more than one game to prepare for the task ahead.

True, this is Calipari’s first UK team to start 1-2. But he’s taken some concerning early-season L’s before. To Connecticut by 17 in Maui in 2010-11. To Baylor in 2013-14. To UCLA and Ohio State in 2015-16. To UCLA and Louisville in 2017. To UCLA in 2017-18. To Duke (by 34) and Seton Hall in 2018-19. To Evansville (yikes), Utah and Ohio State last season.

Most of those seasons, the Cats found a successful path forward. So give it time. (Gavel sound.) Meeting dismissed.

