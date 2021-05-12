Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez finally getting some offseason love

Random notes:

▪ In a previous random notes, we mentioned that the Pro Football Network omitted UK junior-to-be Chris Rodriguez from its list of top running backs for the 2022 NFL Draft. Still trying to figure that one out.

So kudos to Pro Football Focus, which has Rodriguez at No. 8 on its list of top returning running backs for 2022. After all, the Georgia native only rushed for 785 yards and 11 touchdowns in 11 games last season. He averaged 6.6 yards per carry and had a 79-yard touchdown run.

▪ Kentucky football losing defensive backs coach Steve Clinkscale to Michigan is an obvious blow. Clinkscale did a good job with the secondary and opened up recruiting inroads in Michigan. But to this point, Mark Stoops has done a good job of finding and hiring quality replacements for his staff.

▪ CBS Sports ranks Texas, Maryland and UK as the big winners to this point in the merry-go-round that is the transfer portal. He refers to Oscar Tshiebwe as a “plug-and-play” replacement for Olivier Sarr, with Kellan Grady and CJ Fredrick adding much-needed perimeter power.

▪ If you missed it, another possible UK transfer option is off the board. Minnesota guard Marcus Carr, who had entered the transfer portal, has now officially signed with an agent after declaring for the 2021 NBA Draft.

▪ New Kentucky basketball catchphrase dropped by old-is-new-again assistant coach Orlando Antigua last week: “Take pleasure in the pressure.”

▪ Fellow new UK basketball assistant Ronald “Chin” Coleman on Antigua, who came to Lexington with Coleman from Illinois: “There’s not one person across the country who doesn’t like Coach O.”

▪ America’s Team vs. Tom Brady in the NFL opener on Sept. 9. Cowboys vs. Bucs. Not a bad way to begin the pro football season.

▪ It has been a rough ride for horse racing jockey Victor Espinzoa since he rode American Pharaoh to the Triple Crown in 2015. After his mounts earned nearly $16 million in 2015, Espinoza’s numbers have fallen off dramatically, thanks in part to injuries. He’s had less than $4 million in earnings each of the past three years and has ridden just four winners in 35 mounts in 2021. Now he’s parted ways with longtime agent Brian Beach.

Trainer D. Wayne Lukas will saddle 30-1 shot Ram in Saturday’s Preakness Stakes. Julie Jacobson AP

▪ Give it up for 85-year-old D. Wayne Lukas, who will have 30-1 shot Ram in Saturday’s Preakness. Lukas has won the race six times — Codex in 1980, Tank’s Prospect in 1985, Tabasco Cat in 1994, Timber Country in 1995, Charismatic in 1999 and Oxbow in 2013. Before you count Lukas out on Saturday, remember that Oxbow was a 15-1 shot.

▪ Team Valor President Barry Irwin writing for the Paulick Report: “As excited as I am about the impending seating of the board and standing committees of the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority in advance of getting it up and running next summer, this advent of Churchill Downs taking responsibility in the aftermath of the Derby positive is just as riveting and exciting.”

▪ In case you missed it, the Daily Racing Form reported that Spendthrift Farm has “hit the pause button” in its relationship with Bob Baffert after the trainer’s suspension by Churchill Downs. Baffert and Spendthrift teamed to win the 2020 Kentucky Derby with Authentic.

▪ Tennessee is now the 15th state to pass a Name, Image and Likeness bill for NCAA student-athletes. No wonder NCAA President Mark Emmert now says the body wants to have its own NIL rule on the books by summer. The walls are closing in on the slow-moving body.

▪ Can I be the only one confused by how the NBA’s play-in tournament will work next week?

▪ Shoot me, but I like baseball’s new extra-innings rule. Well, it’s not exactly new. Last year, MLB began using the “initial placement” of a runner on second base to start the 10th inning, then carried the rule over to this season. No more 17-, 18- or 19-inning games lasting long into the night. That the Reds are 5-2 in extra-inning games this season doesn’t hurt.