The ‘goosebumps’ are still there, but Kentucky volleyball faces a quick turnaround

It has been a little over two months since the University of Kentucky won its first national championship in women’s volleyball.

So what has life been like?

“It’s been cool,” said Coach Craig Skinner last week. “Cool and busy at the same time.”

The best kind of busy. The team has embarked on a statewide tour to various Kroger stores to show off the national title trophy and meet the Big Blue Nation. Tuesday night it was recognized by the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. “That was very cool,” Skinner said.

In fact, it has been a whirlwind for the Wildcats since they defeated Texas 3-1 on April 24 in Omaha, Neb., to take the title in what was their 16th consecutive NCAA Tournament, but first Final Four.

“We had dinner the Tuesday we got back,” Skinner said. “That’s the last time we’ve been together as an entire team. Seniors going off and doing their thing. Players going home and getting away and finishing school. All of them have been pulled in different directions.”

Still, there has been time to reflect on the accomplishment, especially for Skinner who accepted the UK job in 2004 after being an assistant coach on a national title team at Nebraska and an assistant at his alma mater, Ball State.

“It gives you goosebumps thinking about it,” Skinner said. “What you remember is the challenges, the work, the effort, the lows, the highs, all those things that go into it that make it so difficult to achieve. I think once you do it, you have a completely different perspective and respect for how hard it is.”

As you would expect, Skinner has heard from plenty of people since winning the title. Old friends. Old classmates who he hasn’t heard from in years. Former teammates. He’s also heard from numerous people from around the sport who are happy for his success. “Volleyball is a very social sport,” Skinner said. “People want to see others do well.”

Nothing against the schools who have dominated of late — Stanford (2016, 2018, 2019), Nebraska (2015, 2017), Penn State (2009, 2010, 2013, 2014) — but people are also happy to see a new face accepting the trophy.

“Everyone was very excited to see someone else win a championship, and not one of the mainstays,” Skinner said. “I think it is very important for the overall well-being of our sport we have parity.”

The sport may have won a number of new fans, as well. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, NCAA women’s volleyball was split between its regular fall season and a spring schedule. Instead of a normal December championship, the tournament was played in a bubble at Omaha in the spring. Instead of competing with college football and basketball, women’s volleyball had much of the sports spotlight to itself.

The result was many paid close attention for the first time and loved what they saw. Not just Kentucky fans. The hope is that exposure will boost an already rapidly growing sport.

“Eight of the 11 states in the SEC footprint, the most participated sport in high school girls’ sports is volleyball,” said Skinner, who points out girls’ volleyball in the state has been booming. “You think about Louisville’s success, our success, Western Kentucky making the Sweet 16, Morehead State winning the first round, volleyball in the state is very healthy. I don’t see how it can slow down now.”

He also points to the growing number of good coaches in the sport and the state. Because volleyball relies heavily on fundamentals, the sport requires good teaching. And those participating continue to be more and more athletic. Skinner says his first year, UK had one player who could “touch” 10 feet. The current roster has eight to 10. “Just a mind-boggling number,” he said.

Also mind-boggling is the quick turnaround. The sport returns to its traditional fall season for 2021. Instead of the usual time of early June, Skinner told his players to take a week or two longer before returning to campus.

“We have another great group of upperclassmen,” the coach said. “We’re going to rely heavily on them to keep the focus and the work ethic toward this year. It’s not going to be easy, no question about it.”

Practice starts Aug. 10. There is an exhibition match at Western Kentucky on Aug. 19. The season opener is Aug. 27 at Dayton. The schedule is tough. And though this is a different year and a different team, that “defending national champion” target is on UK’s back.

“How will we handle it? I’ll get back to you on that,” Skinner said with a smile. “I don’t sense complacency. It’s a competitive enough group, I don’t think they’re going to be complacent. I think it’s more about what is our edge? We’ve won the championship, we’ve won the SEC the last few years, but there always needs to be somewhere to go. Where are we going?”

While remembering where they’ve been.

Said Skinner, “We cannot forget how we got here.”