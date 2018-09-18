See UK’s current winning and losing streaks vs. every SEC team. Cats making progress.

Now that Mark Stoops, Benny Snell, Terry Wilson and Co. have ended Kentucky football’s 31-game losing streak against Florida, it seemed an appropriate time to check in on the streaks the Wildcats currently have against all 13 other Southeastern Conference football teams.
With No. 14 Mississippi State, UK’s annual cross-division opponent from the SEC West, coming to Kroger Field on Saturday for a 7 p.m. kickoff, UK and Stoops will be looking to buck a trend.
Under Stoops, Kentucky has fared rather well against the SEC East (12-19 overall, 8-5 since 2016) than the SEC West (1-9 overall).
Below are the current UK streaks vs. the 13 other SEC football programs:
SEC East
Opponent — Kentucky’s streak
Florida — Won 1
Georgia — Lost 8
Missouri — Won 3
South Carolina — Won 4
Tennessee — Won 1
Vanderbilt — Won 2
SEC West
Opponent — Kentucky’s streak
Alabama — Lost 6
Arkansas — Lost 1
Auburn — Lost 2
LSU — Lost 2
Mississippi — Lost 1
Mississippi State — Lost 1
Texas A&M — Lost 1-x
x — When Kentucky travels to Texas A&M on Oct. 6, it will mark the schools’ first meeting as SEC members. The teams last played in 1953, when the Aggies nipped the Wildcats 7-6 at Stoll Field in the season opener.
Mark Story: (859) 231-3230; Twitter: @markcstory
Comments