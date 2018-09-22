Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky vs. Mississippi State game

Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky vs. No. 14 Mississippi State football game:
Game time is 7 p.m. at Kroger Field on the campus of the University of Kentucky in Lexington.
Television
Network: ESPN2
Announcers: Play-by-play, Beth Mowins; analyst, Anthony Becht; sideline, Rocky Boiman
Where to find ESPN2:
Spectrum cable: Channel 27
DISH Network: Channel 143
DirecTV: Channel 209
Radio
Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Satellite radio: XM Channel 192, Sirius Channel 113
UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analyst, Jeff Van Note; sideline, Dick Gabriel
Internet
Liveblog: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com.
Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider
Twitter: @jenheraldleader; @johnclayiv; @markcstory; @benrobertsHL; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader
Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages
Where things stand: 2018 SEC football standings
The Kentucky roster: Click here
The Mississippi State roster: Click here
The Kentucky depth chart: Click here
The Mississippi State depth chart: Click here
How Kentucky and Mississippi State match up: Click here
Mark Story: (859) 231-3230; Twitter: @markcstory
Comments