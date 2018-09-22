Kentucky star Josh Allen and the Wildcats will try to avenge a 45-7 loss to Mississippi State last season when the 2018 Bulldogs visit Kroger Field Saturday night at 7 p.m.
Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky vs. Mississippi State game

September 22, 2018 08:40 AM

Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky vs. No. 14 Mississippi State football game:

Game time is 7 p.m. at Kroger Field on the campus of the University of Kentucky in Lexington.

Television

Network: ESPN2

Announcers: Play-by-play, Beth Mowins; analyst, Anthony Becht; sideline, Rocky Boiman

Where to find ESPN2:

Spectrum cable: Channel 27

DISH Network: Channel 143

DirecTV: Channel 209

Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops talks about the challenges No. 14-ranked Mississippi State will present on Saturday when the two teams play at Kroger Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. on ESPN2.

Radio

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Satellite radio: XM Channel 192, Sirius Channel 113

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analyst, Jeff Van Note; sideline, Dick Gabriel

Internet

Liveblog: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com.

Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider

Where things stand: 2018 SEC football standings

The Kentucky roster: Click here

The Mississippi State roster: Click here

The Kentucky depth chart: Click here

The Mississippi State depth chart: Click here

How Kentucky and Mississippi State match up: Click here

UK running back Benny Snell is featured on the cover of the Herald-Leader's 2018 college football preview section. See how photographers Alex Slitz and Mark Mahan put it all together.

