School pride: How Kentucky and Penn State compare as universities

Penn State University
Established: 1855
Undergraduate enrollment: 40,835 (source: U.S. News & World Report)
University budget: $6.5 billion (fiscal year 2018-19)
U.S. News & World Report College Ranking: No. 59 national university
All-time NCAA team championships: 50 (co-ed fencing 13, men’s gymnastics 12, wrestling 8, women’s volleyball 7, men’s cross country 3, men’s volleyball 2, women’s lacrosse 2, boxing 1, women’s fencing 1, women’s soccer 1)
College football national titles claimed: Four (1911, 1912, 1982, 1986)
Iconic coaching figure: Football coach Joe Paterno went 409-136-3 from 1966 through 2011.
Scandal that tainted the coaching icon: Paterno was fired after nine games in the 2011 season after the release of a grand jury report containing testimony that alleged that longtime, former Penn State defensive coordinator Jerry Sandusky had abused eight young boys over a period of 15 years.
2017-18 Directors’ Cup finish: 12th
Quirky alumni claim to fame: Married couple Richard and Betty James, both Penn State alumni, are credited with inventing and popularizing the slinky.
The business of America is business: Mark Parker, the chairman, president and CEO, of Nike, is a 1977 Penn State alumnus.
The Right Stuff: Guion Bluford, a 1964 Penn State graduate in aerospace engineering, became the first African-American to travel to space in 1983 as a specialist on the space shuttle Challenger. He ultimately logged 688 hours in outer space on four NASA flights.
Pop-culture father: Ty Burrell, who plays put-upon dad Phil Dunphy on the ABC comedy “Modern Family,” studied for his M.A. in Fine Arts in 1997 at Penn State.
Entertainer who is a Penn State “super fan”: Comic actor Keegan-Michael Key, who got his M.A. in Fine Arts with an emphasis on Theater at Penn State, does a dead-on impression of PSU football coach James Franklin.
Jennifer Aniston’s dad: Actor John Aniston, best known for playing Victor Kiriakis on the NBC soap opera “Days of Our Lives,” earned a B.A. in Theater Arts from Penn State.
Beating UK at its own game: On Nov. 25, 2000, brothers Joe Crispin (31 points) and Jon Crispin (26) led Penn State to a 73-68 upset of No. 22 Kentucky in men’s basketball at Rupp Arena.
University of Kentucky
Established: 1865
Undergraduate enrollment: 22,425 (source: U.S. News & World Report)
University budget: $3.9 billion (fiscal year 2018-19)
U.S. News & World Report College Ranking: No. 147 national university
All-time NCAA team championships: 11 (men’s basketball 8, rifle 2, women’s cross country 1)
College football national titles claimed: One (1950)
Iconic coaching figure: Men’s basketball coach Adolph Rupp went 876-190 from 1930 through 1972.
Scandal that tainted the coaching icon: Rupp and Kentucky received a de facto “death penalty” from the NCAA for the 1952-53 season for rules violations that had been uncovered during a New York City investigation of college basketball point shaving in the late 1940s that engulfed some of UK’s most prominent players from that time.
2017-18 Directors’ Cup finish: 17th
Quirky alumni claim to fame: John T. Scopes, the defendant in the 1925 “Scopes Monkey Trial” that tested whether it was legal to teach evolution in Tennessee public schools, was a 1924 graduate of the University of Kentucky.
The business of America is business: William Rodney McMullen, the chairman and CEO of Kroger, received his undergraduate (1981) and master’s (1982) degrees in accounting at UK.
The Right Stuff: Story Musgrave, who earned a M.S. degree in physiology and biophysics from Kentucky in 1966, is a veteran of six NASA space flights. He has spent a total of 1,281 hours, 59 minutes and 22 seconds in outer space.
Pop-culture father: Former UK student Harry Dean Stanton played Molly Ringwald’s craggy-faced, down-on-his-luck dad in the iconic 1986 teen romance “Pretty In Pink.”
Entertainer who is a Kentucky “super fan”: Movie actress Ashley Judd, who earned a B.A. from UK in French, wrote a guest column about Kentucky men’s basketball for the Herald-Leader during the 2005 NCAA Tournament.
Matthew McConaughey’s dad: Jim McConaughey played end for Bear Bryant’s 1949 Kentucky Wildcats football team before transferring and finishing his college career at the University of Houston.
Beating Penn State at its own game: On Oct. 1, 1977, Kentucky’s Dallas Owens intercepted a Chuck Fusina pass and returned it 23 yards for a touchdown to ignite UK football from a 10-0 deficit to a 24-20 road upset of No. 4 Penn State.
