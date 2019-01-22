Instant analysis: Who’s up, who’s down after UK’s 76-55 win over Mississippi St.

Instant analysis from No. 8 Kentucky’s 76-55 win over No. 22 Mississippi State:

How the game was won

PJ Washington scored 21 points, Tyler Herro 18 and Kentucky held Mississippi State — a 38.3 percent three-point-shooting team entering the game — to 3-of-20 treys as the Wildcats scored their fifth straight win.

Game balls

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

1. UK post players. PJ Washington gave UK offense (see above); Reid Travis (12 rebounds) worked the glass. It was an effective combination.

2. Tyler Herro. Hit three of three treys and five of five free throws in a highly efficient offensive turn.

3. Ashton Hagans. The Kentucky freshman point guard — five points, nine assists, two steals — continues to do a pretty nice Rajon Rondo homage.

What to worry about

1. Killer instinct? UK had a chance to blow out cold-shooting Mississippi State in the first half. Instead, the Cats let the Bulldogs “hang around” and found themselves in a two-point game, 41-39, with 13:36 left.

Of course, UK then ended the game on a 35-16 run.

2. Attendance? For a 7 p.m. tip of an SEC game matching two Top 25 teams, there sure were a lot of empty seats in Rupp Arena. The announced attendance was 21,449.

Key number(s)

12 and 0. With John Calipari as coach, Kentucky is now 12-0 vs. Mississippi State. MSU’s most recent victory over the Wildcats came on Feb. 3, 2009, when Coach Rick Stansbury’s Bulldogs beat Billy Gillispie’s Wildcats 66-57 before 21,940 fans in Rupp Arena.

The Cat-mosphere

1. The acoUstiKats, the UK a cappella group, continued the 2018-19 Rupp Arena trend of University of Kentucky students hitting the national anthem out of the park.

The National Anthem in Rupp Arena pic.twitter.com/JODGfzkp1T — Mark Story (@markcstory) January 22, 2019

2. Mississippi State senior big man Aric Holman, one of the stars of Owensboro’s 2015 Boys’ Sweet Sixteen championship team, got a nice ovation before his final college game in Rupp Arena.

Holman then proceeded to have a quiet night in his home state — no points, two rebounds in 20 minutes.

3. After missing Kentucky’s two games last week due to a medical procedure, former UK star Mike Pratt was back in his normal role as color analyst on the Wildcats radio network.

Up next

No. 8 Kentucky (15-3, 5-1 SEC) will play host to No. 9 Kansas (16-3, 5-2 Big 12) in Rupp Arena at 6 p.m. Saturday in the marquee matchup of the 2019 SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

Coach Bill Self’s Jayhawks avenged an earlier loss by defeating Iowa State 80-76 Monday night in Lawrence behind 29 points and 15 rebounds from Memphis transfer Dedric Lawson.

Kentucky is 2-3 all-time in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge and is 0-2 vs. Kansas in the event.

Know your foe

1. Kentucky leads the all-time series with Kansas 22-9, but the Jayhawks are 6-3 vs. the Wildcats with Bill Self as head coach and have beaten UK three straight.

2. All three of the Jayhawks’ losses in 2018-19 have come in true road games — 80-76 at Arizona State; 77-60 at Iowa State; and 65-64 at West Virginia. KU is 1-3 overall on the road.

3. Kansas suffered a major personnel loss when 7-foot center Udoka Azubuike was lost for the season after tearing ligaments in his right hand during a practice. In the nine games he played, Azubuike averaged 13.4 points and 6.8 rebounds.

Last season, when KU beat UK 65-61 in the Champions Classic in Chicago, Azubuike had 13 points, eight rebounds and two blocked shots.