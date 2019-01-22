Box score from Kentucky’s 76-55 win over Mississippi State

The University of Kentucky took on Mississippi State in a Southeastern Conference men’s basketball game in Rupp Arena on Tuesday night. The eighth-ranked Wildcats defeated the No. 22 Bulldogs, 76-55
Next up for Kentucky (15-3 overall, 5-1 SEC) is a home game against No. 9 Kansas in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Saturday.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Tuesday’s game:
Points: PJ Washington, 21
Rebounds: Reid Travis, 12
Assists: Ashton Hagans, 9
Steals: Keldon Johnson, 3
Blocks: PJ Washington, 4
Turnovers: Ashton Hagans, 4
Click here to view a complete statistics report from the game.
