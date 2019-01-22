UK Men's Basketball

Box score from Kentucky’s 76-55 win over Mississippi State

Herald-Leader Staff Report

January 22, 2019 08:59 PM

Kentucky’s Tyler Herro (14) shot over Mississippi State’s Tyson Carter.
Kentucky’s Tyler Herro (14) shot over Mississippi State’s Tyson Carter. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky’s Tyler Herro (14) shot over Mississippi State’s Tyson Carter. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

The University of Kentucky took on Mississippi State in a Southeastern Conference men’s basketball game in Rupp Arena on Tuesday night. The eighth-ranked Wildcats defeated the No. 22 Bulldogs, 76-55

Next up for Kentucky (15-3 overall, 5-1 SEC) is a home game against No. 9 Kansas in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Saturday.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Tuesday’s game:

Points: PJ Washington, 21

Rebounds: Reid Travis, 12

Assists: Ashton Hagans, 9

Steals: Keldon Johnson, 3

Blocks: PJ Washington, 4

Turnovers: Ashton Hagans, 4

Click here to view a complete statistics report from the game.

LEXINGTON HERALD-LEADER SPORTS PASS

The Herald-Leader is now offering a digital sports-only one-year subscription for $30. You'll get unlimited access to all Herald-Leader sports stories.

  Comments  