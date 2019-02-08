Mark Story

Where to watch, how to follow, Saturday’s Kentucky at Mississippi State game

By Mark Story

February 08, 2019

Reid Travis believes his production will improve

By
Up Next
By

Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s men’s college basketball game in the CBS Sports Classic between No. 5 Kentucky (19-3, 8-1 SEC) and Mississippi State (16-6, 4-5 SEC):

Game time is 1 p.m.. (EST) at the Humphrey Coliseum (seating capacity 10,575) on the campus of Mississippi State University in Starkville.

Television

Network: CBS

Announcers: Play-by-play, Carter Blackburn; analysis, Bill Raftery

Where to find CBS:

Over the air: Channel 27

Spectrum cable: Channel 9

DISH Network: Channel 27 (in Lexington)

DirecTV: Channel 27 (in Lexington)

By

Radio

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Satellite radio: XM Channel 81; Sirius 81; Internet 81

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analyst, Mike Pratt

By

Internet

Live blog: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com.

Live video: You can live stream the game online at CBSSports.com, depending on your TV service provider.

Twitter: @JerryTipton; @johnclayiv; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and KentuckySports.com pages

Mark Story

