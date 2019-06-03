Mark Story
A number that should give Kentucky basketball fans optimism for 2019-20
Nick Richards feels like one thing has been holding the Kentucky center back
The paradox of the one-and-done era in Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball has been the vital role experienced players have played on the most successful teams.
For all the attention on the one-year players that John Calipari has sent from Kentucky to the NBA, the best UK teams of the current era have had quality veterans.
When big men Nick Richards and EJ Montgomery announced their intentions last week to remove their names from 2019 NBA Draft consideration to remain at Kentucky, it assured that next season’s Cats will feature a significant veteran core.
A 6-foot-11 junior-to-be, Richards has made 40 career starts at UK. Graduate transfer Nate Sestina, a forward, made 32 starts at Bucknell.
Point guard Ashton Hagans started 30 games last season for Kentucky, while Montgomery made 10 starts and guard Immanuel Quickley seven.
With those five players, Kentucky will begin 2019-20 with 119 career starts on its roster.
That will put next season’s Cats in the top half of Calipari-era UK teams in terms of experience. As you will see below, that factor should be a source of optimism for Kentucky fans:
2009-10
Career college starts by players on the roster entering the season: 158
The rundown: Patrick Patterson 59 career starts; Ramon Harris 53; Perry Stevenson 41; Josh Harrellson two; Darius Miller two; De’Andre Liggins one.
Final record: 35-3, lost in NCAA Tournament round of eight
The skinny: After Calipari’s initial recruiting effort yielded freshmen stars John Wall, DeMarcus Cousins and Eric Bledsoe, only Patterson and Miller among the holdover veterans were in the regular rotation.
2010-11
Career college starts by players on the roster entering the season: 37
The rundown: Darius Miller 34; Josh Harrellson two; DeAndre Liggins one.
Final record: 29-9, lost in NCAA Tournament Final Four
The skinny: Senior Harrellson and juniors Liggins and Miller helped this team reach the proverbial “next level” late in the season when their improved play took pressure off freshmen stars Brandon Knight, Terrence Jones and Doron Lamb.
2011-12
Career college starts by players on the roster entering the season: 125
The rundown: Darius Miller 71; Terrence Jones 35; Doron Lamb 14; Twany Beckham five (at Mississippi State).
Final record: 38-2, won NCAA championship
The skinny: The perfect blend of one-and-done star power with Anthony Davis, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and Marquis Teague joining veterans Miller, Jones and Lamb.
2012-13
Career college starts by players on the roster entering the season: 49.
The rundown: Julius Mays 34 (six at North Carolina State; 28 at Wright State); Ryan Harrow 10 (at North Carolina State); Twany Beckham five (at Mississippi State).
Final record: 21-12, lost in NIT first round
The skinny: Team that entered season without a single player who had ever started a game for Kentucky ended up in the NIT (though that may not have happened absent a season-ending injury to freshman star Nerlens Noel).
2013-14
Career college starts by players on the roster entering the season: 46
The rundown: Alex Poythress 31; Willie Cauley-Stein 14; Jarrod Polson 1.
Final record: 29-11, lost in NCAA Tournament championship game
The skinny: After struggling all season, team starting five true freshmen put together one of the most unexpected NCAA Tournament runs in UK history.
2014-15
Career college starts by players on the roster entering the season: 164
The rundown: Aaron Harrison 40; Andrew Harrison 39; Willie Cauley-Stein 32; Alex Poythress 31; Dakari Johnson 18; Marcus Lee four.
Final record: 38-1, lost in NCAA Tournament Final Four
The skinny: The most experienced UK team of the one-and-done era by career starts came agonizingly close to producing a perfect season.
2015-16
Career college starts by players on the roster entering the season: 52
The rundown: Alex Poythress 39; Dominique Hawkins nine; Marcus Lee four.
Final record: 27-9, lost in NCAA Tournament round of 32.
The skinny: Sophomore point guard Tyler Ulis entered year with no career starts but had been a vital part of the proceeding season’s 38-1 team in a platoon role.
2016-17
Career college starts by players on the roster entering the season: 54
The rundown: Isaiah Briscoe 33; Derek Willis 11; Dominique Hawkins nine; Isaac Humphries one.
Final record: 32-6, lost in NCAA Tournament round of eight
The skinny: Mix of freshman star power (Bam Adebayo, De’Aron Fox, Malik Monk) and veteran presence (Briscoe, Hawkins, Willis) hit a good balance.
2017-18
Career college starts by players on the roster entering the season: 23
The rundown: Wenyen Gabriel 23.
Final record: 26-11, lost in NCAA Tournament round of 16.
The skinny: In surprise NCAA tourney loss to Kansas State, the inexperience of the youngest roster of UK’s one-and-done era showed.
2018-19
Career college starts by players on the roster entering the season: 162
The rundown: Reid Travis 82 (at Stanford); Nick Richards 37; PJ Washington 30; Quade Green 13.
Final record: 30-7, lost in NCAA Tournament round of eight.
The skinny: Kentucky’s experience was in its frontcourt. The UK season ended because Kentucky’s all-freshmen backcourt was mauled in the Midwest Region finals by Auburn’s veteran guards.
