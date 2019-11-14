Mark Story
Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky football game at Vanderbilt
Where to watch and how to follow Saturday’s college football game between Kentucky (4-5, 2-5 SEC) and Vanderbilt (2-7, 1-5 SEC):
Game time is 3:30 p.m. (EST) Saturday at Vanderbilt Stadium (capacity 40,550) on the campus of Vanderbilt University in Nashville.
Television
Network: SEC Network
Announcers: Play-by-play, Taylor Zarzour; analysis, Matt Stinchcomb; sideline, Alyssa Lang
Where to find the SEC Network:
Spectrum Cable: Channel 516
DISH Network: Channel 408 (on Hopper and Joey Channel 404)
DirecTV: Channel 611
Radio
Over the air: WLAP-AM 630; WBUL-FM 98.1
Full list of UK radio affiliates: Click here
Satellite Radio: XM Channel 190, Sirius Channel 133, Internet Channel 961
UK Sports Network Broadcast Team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analysis, Jeff Piecoro; sideline, Dick Gabriel
Internet
Live updates: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com
Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider
Twitter: @johnclayiv; @markcstory; @joshmooreHL; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader
Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages.
