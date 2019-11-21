How Kentucky and Tennessee Martin match up — with a game prediction

How Kentucky (5-5, 3-5 SEC) and Tennessee at Martin (7-4, 6-2 OVC) match up at each position — with a game prediction:

Quarterbacks

Since Kentucky installed Lynn Bowden as its starting quarterback five games ago and became an option team, the Youngstown, Ohio, product has run for 725 yards and five touchdowns. The 6-foot-1, 206-pound junior may have played his best all-around game at QB in UK’s 38-14 thrashing of Vanderbilt last week. Bowden completed eight of 10 throws for 104 yards and a score, while his acute option reads allowed UK running backs to thrive. UT Martin’s John Bachus III has enjoyed a strong first college season. The 6-2, 210-pound redshirt freshman (2,392 passing yards on 56.6% completions with 18 TDs vs. eight interceptions) has been chosen OVC Newcomer of the Week four times.

Advantage: Kentucky

Running backs

Kentucky redshirt freshmen Christopher Rodriguez (129 yards rushing and two TDs on 15 carries) and Kavosiey Smoke (95 yards and a TD on 15 carries) both set career rushing highs at Vandy. UTM fifth-year senior Jaimiee Bowe ran for 95 yards and a TD in last week’s 28-17 win over Tennessee State. Leading rusher Peyton Logan (784 yards, six TDs, 7.2 yards per carry average) did not play vs. TSU but is No. 2 on the depth chart this week. Logan has gashed Kentucky teams: He ran for 95 yards and a TD in UTM’s 40-7 win over Murray State and had 112 yards and a score in the Skyhawks’ 38-28 victory at Eastern Kentucky.

Advantage: Kentucky

Wide receivers

Kentucky’s Clevan Thomas has been a beneficiary of Lynn Bowden’s move from slot receiver. A 5-11, 213-pound redshirt sophomore, Thomas has caught at least one pass in all five games Bowden has started at QB. He had two receptions for a career-high 45 yards last week. Junior Josh Ali had a team-high three catches at Vanderbilt, including a 14-yard TD catch off a deflection. Tennessee Martin’s Terry Williams, a 5-10, 165-pound senior, leads the Skyhawks with 50 receptions, which have gone for 507 yards and three TDs. Colton Dowell (35 catches for 724 yards and four TDs) and Jaylon Moore (four TD catches in the past two games) give UTM big-play capability.

Advantage: Even

Tight ends

Kentucky’s Justin Rigg and Keaton Upshaw have combined to catch only four passes (Rigg three, Upshaw one) since the Wildcats shifted Bowden to QB. UTM tight ends Davin Dyal (five catches, one TD) and Georgia Tech transfer Christian Philpott (one catch) have combined for only six receptions all season.

Advantage: Kentucky

Offensive line

Kentucky redshirt junior center Drake Jackson was named co-SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week after UK’s 401-yard rushing performance at Vandy. The ex-Woodford County standout graded out at 90 percent with nine knockdown blocks, 27 blocks at the point of attack and did not allow a QB pressure. UTM left tackle Terry Fultz, a 6-6, 315-pound redshirt senior, is the anchor of Coach Jason Simpson’s offensive front. Playing alongside Fultz at left guard is 6-9, 320-pound redshirt junior Chris Jackson, a Lexington Catholic High School product.

Advantage: Kentucky

Defensive line

Kentucky redshirt freshman end Davoan Hawkins had one of the two tackles for loss recorded by Coach Mark Stoops’ defense last week at Vanderbilt. The UTM defensive front makes plays. End Julian Crutchfield, a 6-5, 300-pound redshirt senior, has 42 tackles and 5.5 TFL; nose tackle Austin Pickett has 36 stops, seven TFL and 4.5 sacks.

Advantage: Kentucky

Linebackers

Kentucky’s young linebackers had another impressive showing last week. Redshirt sophomore WLB Jamin Davis came off the bench to help replace an injured DeAndre Square and produced a team-leading six tackles. True freshman OLB JJ Weaver, who UK is limiting to four games this year so he can be redshirted, had five stops, a TFL and a QB hurry at Vandy. UT Martin’s TJ Jefferson is undersized at 5-8, 225-pounds but produces an oversized impact. Jefferson leads the Skyhawks in tackles (91) and QB hurries (11); is tied for the team lead in sacks (4.5); and second in TFL (8.5). The Nashville product returned a fumble 44 yards for a TD at EKU.

Advantage: Kentucky

Defensive backs

Kentucky sophomore safety Yusuf Corker is having a stout first season as a college starter. The 6-foot, 195-pound product of McDonough, Ga., leads UK in tackles (53) and had his first career interception at Vanderbilt. UT Martin junior safety JaQuez Akins is a stat stuffer. The 5-9, 185-pound Starkville, Miss., product has 89 tackles, 5.5 TFL, five pass breakups, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and an interception.

Advantage: Kentucky

Special teams

Kentucky punter Max Duffy (48.3 yards a kick, 20 of 39 punts stopped inside the opponents’ 20-yard line) is in a tight battle to be the nation’s leading punter. The Australian could be fighting for First Team All-America status, too. UK place-kicker Chance Poore (4-of-6 field goal attempts) hit a 32-yard field goal and all five of his point-after attempts at Vandy. UT Martin place-kicker Ryan Courtright is 10-of-13 on field goals with a long of 50. Punter Zane Cox is averaging only 36.1 yards a kick but has stopped 22 of 54 punts inside the 20. Punt returner Terry Williams is the only player in NCAA Division I with two punt-return TDs in 2019. He is averaging 16.9 yards a return.

Advantage: Tennessee Martin

Prediction

Kentucky 41, Tennessee Martin 17