One of Kentucky’s top defenders evaluated for shoulder injury at Vanderbilt

University of Kentucky linebacker DeAndre Square left the Wildcats’ game at Vanderbilt with an injury suffered during the first quarter.

Square, a sophomore, was taken to the locker room and evaluated for a shoulder injury, according to UK. He went down after attempting to tackle Vanderbilt running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn on a touchdown run during the first quarter.

The status of his return to the game was not announced. Square entering Saturday was tied for the team lead in tackles (58) and had four tackles for loss and 1 1/2 sacks this season. He had recorded three tackles and forced a fumble before exiting Saturday’s game.

