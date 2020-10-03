Lexington Herald Leader Logo
Halftime analysis: The three things Kentucky must do to beat Ole Miss

With Kentucky leading Mississippi 21-14 at halftime of the Wildcats’ 2020 home opener, here are the three things that will determine whether or not the Wildcats can win the game:

1. Make more plays in the Mississippi backfield. Against an offense as explosive as Lane Kiffin’s, a defense has to get the Rebels “behind the chains.” A week after Florida had 11 tackles for loss vs. Mississippi, Kentucky has only two in half one.

2. Force a turnover. Mississippi has now played six quarters and only lost one turnover — an interception vs. Florida. The UK defense is still looking for its first takeaway of 2020. Whether they can get one (or some) in the second half could be decisive.

3. More of the same from Terry Wilson. After two costly turnovers in the season-opening loss to Auburn, the Kentucky quarterback had none in half one. The senior QB was highly efficient, too — 6-of-7 passing for 62 yards passing; ran seven times for 43 yards and two touchdowns.

