Blue Preview: Your one-click guide to the UK football game at Tennessee

When: Noon

Where: Neyland Stadium (normal capacity 102,455 but limited to 25 percent in 2020 — some 25,614 — because of the coronavirus).

TV: SEC Network (play-by-play, Tom Hart; analysis, Jordan Rodgers; sideline, Cole Cubelic).

Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1.

Satellite Radio: XM Channel 382; Sirius Channel 382; Internet Channel 972.

Records: Kentucky (1-2 SEC), Tennessee (2-1 SEC).

Series history: Tennessee leads 81-25-9 and has won 33 of the past 35 meetings with Kentucky, including 17 straight at Neyland Stadium.

Last meeting: Tennessee defeated Kentucky 17-13 on Nov. 9, 2019, at Kroger Field.

Line: Tennessee is favored by 6.5 points.

The story line

Coming off a dominant defensive performance in a 24-2 victory over Mississippi State, Kentucky seeks to continue climbing out of the 0-2 hole it dug to start its season with a rare victory over erstwhile border rival Tennessee.

The number to watch

Tennessee’s third-down conversion percentage. The Volunteers have struggled to move the chains on third downs, ranking 68th out of 76 active FBS teams with a 26.8 (11 of 41) conversion rate. Keeping UT near or below that level of third-down success could be a key to Kentucky’s upset chances.

The big threat

Josh Palmer. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Tennessee wide receiver made an acrobatic touchdown catch last season to help the Volunteers rally from 13-3 down at halftime to beat Kentucky. A Brampton, Ontario, Canada, product, Palmer (14 catches for 227 yards and three touchdowns) caught two TDs in last week’s 44-21 loss at Georgia.

Tennessee wide receiver Josh Palmer (5) hauled in a touchdown pass in the Volunteers’ season-opening win at South Carolina. Sean Rayford AP

On the spot

Terry Wilson. One week after Kentucky’s senior quarterback played the best game of his UK career (completing 14 of 18 passes; running for 129 yards and three touchdowns) vs. Mississippi, the Oklahoma City product came back with a lackluster showing (eight of 20 passing; 50 yards rushing) against Mississippi State. To have a shot at winning at Tennessee, Kentucky needs the better version of Wilson.

Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson (3) had a rough go in UK’s 24-2 win over Mississippi State last week, completing only eight of 20 passes for 73 yards while running for 50 yards on 13 carries. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

The mood

Has perked up. Kentucky gave its fans some hope by grounding Mike Leach’s Air Raid with six intercepted passes. A UK win in Knoxville would fully re-energize the Wildcats season. To do it, Mark Stoops and troops will need a dramatically better offensive performance (157 total yards) than the Cats produced vs. Mississippi State.