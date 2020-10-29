Mark Story
Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky football game vs. No. 5 Georgia
Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s college football game between Kentucky (2-3 SEC) and No. 5 Georgia (3-1 SEC):
Game time is noon at Kroger Field (normal capacity of 61,000 but attendance capped at 20 percent of that — around 12,200 fans — in 2020 because of the coronavirus) on the campus of the University of Kentucky.
Television
Network: SEC Network
Announcers: Play-by-play, Tom Hart; analysis, Jordan Rodgers; sideline, Cole Cubelic
Where to find SEC Network:
Spectrum Cable: Channel 516
DISH Network: Channel 408 (on Hopper and Joey Channel 404)
DirecTV: Channel 611
UVerse: Channel 607 (1607 HD)
All-access digital subscription
Radio
Over the air: WLAP-AM 630; WBUL-FM 98.1
Statewide list of UK radio affiliates: Click here
Satellite Radio: XM Channel 191; Sirius Channel 133; Internet Channel 962
UK Sports Network Broadcast Team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analysis, Jeff Piecoro; sideline, Dick Gabriel
Internet
Live updates: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com
Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider.
Twitter: @johnclayiv; @markcstory; @joshmooreHL; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader
Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages.
The Kentucky roster: Click here
The Georgia roster: Click here
The Kentucky depth chart: Click here
The Georgia depth chart: Click here
How Kentucky and Georgia match up: Click here
One-minute game preview: Click here
The odds: Click here
For comprehensive postgame coverage: Kentucky.com
