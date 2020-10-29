How Kentucky and No. 5 Georgia match up — with a game prediction

How Kentucky (2-3 SEC) and No. 5 Georgia (3-1 SEC) match up at each position — with a game prediction:

Quarterbacks

With the playing status of Kentucky’s Terry Wilson uncertain due to a reported injury on his throwing hand, Auburn transfer Joey Gatewood may be in line for his first career start. A 6-foot-5, 221-pound redshirt sophomore, Gatewood has completed 2-of-5 passes for 18 yards and run 8 times for 34 yards in limited duty. If Wilson is out, it will be interesting to see if true freshman Beau Allen, the former Lexington Catholic star, also gets a shot to play. A former walk-on, Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (57.3% passing for 958 yards with 7 TDs vs. 3 picks) had been one of the feel-good stories of the 2020 season. But the 5-11, 190-pound junior had a very rough go (18-of-40 passing, 3 interceptions) in the Bulldogs’ 41-24 loss at No. 2 Alabama.

Advantage: Georgia.

Auburn transfer Joey Gatewood, left, entered the week bracketed at No. 1 on the Kentucky quarterback depth chart with veteran UK starter Terry Wilson. L.G. Patterson AP

Running backs

Kentucky redshirt sophomore power back Christopher Rodriguez, a McDonough, Ga., product, is eighth in the SEC in rushing yards (305, a 5.5 yards a carry average, 4 TDs). Senior starter A.J. Rose (235, 5.2, 1) had a 29-yard run that ignited a drive that led to a Wildcats’ field goal in last week’s 20-10 loss at Missouri. Redshirt sophomore Kavosiey Smoke (91, 7.6, 1) could provide some needed explosiveness for Mark Stoops’ troops after missing 3 games due to a rib injury. As new Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken seeks to diversify the Bulldogs’ offense, the Dawgs’ rushing attack has not been as formidable as usual. Redshirt sophomore Zamir White (266 yards, a 4.2 yards a carry average, 5 TDs) leads Georgia in rushing. Junior James Cook (83, 4.9, 0) hurt Alabama as a receiver with 4 catches for 101 yards and an 82-yard TD.

Advantage: Georgia.

Georgia running back Zamir White (3) is 11th in the SEC with 266 rushing yards in four games so far in 2020. Michael Woods AP

Wide receivers

Kentucky’s non-ceasing search for productive wideouts to pair with senior Josh Ali (26 catches, 293 yards, 1 TD) has seen true freshmen Michael Drennen (1st team at Y receiver) and Izayah Cummings (2nd team at X receiver) elevated up the depth chart. The 5-11, 190-pound Drennen has 1 catch for 6 yards; the 6-3, 228-pound Cummings, a Male High School product, is still in search of his first college receptions. Georgia redshirt sophomore Kearis Jackson (21 catches, 323 yards, 1 TD) has emerged as Stetson Bennett’s favorite target. In 2019, George Pickens enjoyed a banner freshman season (49, 727, 8) but has not been as productive so far in 2020 (13, 140, 2).

Advantage: Georgia.

Redshirt sophomore Kearis Jackson (10) has emerged as Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett’s favorite receiver. Michael Woods AP

Tight ends

Kentucky has senior Justin Rigg (5 catches, 43 yards) and redshirt sophomore Keaton Upshaw (4, 39, 1 TD) bracketed at first team this week. Georgia has three players listed at first team TE — redshirt sophomore John FitzPatrick (5, 46, 1), Florida State grad transfer Tre’ McKitty (3, 57, 0) and freshman Darnell Washington (1, 26, 0).

Advantage: Even.

Kentucky tight end Keaton Upshaw (88) and quarterback Terry Wilson (3) celebrated after connecting for a touchdown in UK’s 24-2 victory over Mississippi State earlier this month. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

Offensive line

Kentucky senior right guard Luke Fortner said Tuesday that the interior of the UK OL — which also includes center Drake Jackson and left guard Kenneth Horsey — is working to improve in pass protection. “Our tackles have done a great job,” Fortner says. “Inside, myself, Horsey and Drake, where we struggle right now a little bit is kind of working together ... I think we’ve kind of got to get a better feel for each other.” Georgia returned only two OL starters — center Trey Hill and right guard Ben Cleveland — from last year. New right tackle Warren McClendon has shown a unique knack: He has 3 tackles following Dawgs’ turnovers.

Advantage: Kentucky.

Kentucky offensive guard Luke Fortner (79) says the interior of the UK line needs to communicate better in pass protection. SEC photo

Defensive line

Starting in place of injured Quinton Bohanna, Kentucky junior nose guard Marquan McCall made six tackles in the loss at Missouri. Georgia’s D-line is deep with quality: Second team end Travon Walker had 7 tackles in the loss at Alabama, while backup tackle Julian Rochester had 5 stops.

Advantage: Georgia.

Kentucky nose guard Marquan McCall (50) made six tackles, five solo, in his first career start in UK’s 20-10 loss at Missouri last week. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

Linebackers

Kentucky MLB Jamin Davis, a product of Ludowici, Ga., is an emerging standout. The 6-4, 234-pound junior leads UK in tackles (45) and is tied for the team lead in interceptions (2). Redshirt freshman OLB/rush end J.J. Weaver is also a rapidly-developing talent. The Moore High School product leads UK in tackles for loss (4.5). Georgia OLB/rush end Azeez Ojulari is one of the most disruptive players in the SEC. The 6-3, 244-pound redshirt sophomore leads the Dawgs in sacks (3), TFL (6) and QB hurries (13).

Advantage: Georgia.

Georgia outside linebacker/rush end Azeez Ojulari is one of the most disruptive defensive presences in the SEC. John Amis AP

Defensive backs

Kentucky free safety Yusuf Corker, a McDonough, Ga., product, had 18 tackles, 17 solo, and 2 TFL in the loss at Mizzou. Georgia strong safety Richard LeCounte has 3 interceptions this year, 8 in his career. RCB Eric Stokes had a 30-yard pick six in the Bulldogs’ season-opening win at Arkansas and has two interceptions for the season.

Advantage: Georgia.

Kentucky safety Yusuf Corker (making tackle) had 18 tackles in last week’s loss at Missouri and tied the UK school record for solo tackles in a game with 16. L.G. Patterson AP

Special teams

Kentucky place-kicker Matt Ruffolo boomed a 50-yard field goal at Mizzou and is now 4-of-5 on the season. Punter Max Duffy (46.9 yards a punt), the reigning Ray Guy Award winner, will face off with another one of the nation’s premier punters. Georgia punter Jake Camarda is second in the country (50.7 yards average). Place-kicker Jack Podlesny is 8-of-10 on field goals with a long of 51 yards. Kickoff returner Kenny McIntosh is a weapon (36.3 yards average on 6 returns) for Kirby Smart.

Advantage: Georgia.

Kentucky punter Max Duffy, the 2019 Ray Guy Award winner, will square off Saturday with Georgia’s Jake Camarda in a matchup of the SEC’s two best punters. Brian Simms bsimms@herald-leader.com

Prediction

Georgia 29, Kentucky 10.