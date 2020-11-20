Kentucky college basketball preseason All-State teams for 2020-21

More from the series 2020-21 College Basketball Preview The Lexington Herald-Leader’s 2020-21 College Basketball Preview special section was published in the print edition on Sunday, Nov. 15. Click below to view all the stories from that section that have been published on Kentucky.com. Expand All

Preseason All-State teams for Kentucky college men’s and women’s basketball in 2020-21:

MEN

W Brandon Boston, 6-7 Fr., Kentucky. Ranked No. 5 in the 2020 Rivals 150, the Norcross, Ga., product is the highest-rated player to sign with John Calipari since Skal Labissiere (No. 1) in 2015.

W Terrence Clarke, 6-7, Fr., Kentucky. Ranked No. 8 in the 2020 Rivals 150, the Boston product gives UK two recruits ranked in the top 10 (see above) in the same class for the first time since 2016 (No. 6 De’Aaron Fox, No. 7 Bam Adebayo, No. 9 Malik Monk).

P Charles Bassey, 6-11, Jr. Western Kentucky. The Nigerian big man was averaging 15.3 points and 9.2 rebounds last year when he was knocked out for the season by a tibial plateau fracture in his left knee suffered in the season’s 10th game.

Western Kentucky center Charles Bassey (23) is returning after he missed all but the first 10 games of last season after suffering a tibial plateau fracture in his left knee. Michael Clubb

P Olivier Sarr, 7-foot, Sr., Kentucky. Over the French big man’s final five games at Wake Forest last season, the transfer center averaged 20.2 points and 10.8 boards while making 64.5 percent of his shots.

G Tevin Brown, 6-5, Jr., Murray State. Ja Morant may be in the NBA, but Brown (17.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists last year) has ensured that the Racers still have stellar lead-guard play.

Newcomer of the Year: Brandon Boston, Kentucky

Player of the Year: Charles Bassey, Western Kentucky

Coach of the Year: A.W. Hamilton, Eastern Kentucky

WOMEN

F Elizabeth Balogun, 6-1, Jr., Louisville. The 2018-19 ACC Freshman of the Year at Georgia Tech, Balogun will be expected to produce more than she did last year (8.1 points, 4.6 rebounds) in her first season at U of L.

F Olivia Cochran, 6-3, Fr., Louisville. Preseason buzz is that the Columbus, Ga., product, a 2020 McDonald’s All-American, is already U of L’s best interior player.

G Rhyne Howard, 6-2, Jr., Kentucky. In a sensational sophomore season in 2019-20, the Cleveland, Tenn., product was the nation’s second-leading scorer (23.4 points), made more three-pointers (84) in one season than any UK player ever had and tied the school single-game scoring record with 43 points at Alabama.

G Dana Evans, 5-6, Sr., Louisville. The reigning ACC Player of the Year (18.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists) could have entered the 2020 WNBA Draft but instead came back to U of L to pursue the school’s fourth Final Four trip and first NCAA title.

G Chasity Patterson, 5-5, Sr., Kentucky. In 19 games after becoming eligible, the transfer from Texas was impressive enough (11.5 points, 37 of 44 free throws) to earn SEC Sixth Player of the Year honors from the league’s coaches.

Kentucky point guard Chasity Patterson (15) was named SEC Sixth Player of the Year last season. Mark Mahan

Newcomer of the Year: Olivia Cochran, Louisville

Player of the Year: Rhyne Howard, Kentucky

Coach of the Year: Camryn Whitaker, Northern Kentucky