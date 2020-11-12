Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky football game vs. Vanderbilt

Where to watch and how to follow Saturday’s college football game between Kentucky (2-4 SEC) and Vanderbilt (0-5 SEC):

Game time is noon at Kroger Field (normal capacity of 61,000 but attendance capped at 20 percent of that — around 12,200 fans — in 2020 because of the coronavirus) on the campus of the University of Kentucky.

Television

Network: SEC Network

Announcers: Play-by-play, Dave Neal; analysis, D.J. Shockley; sideline, Dawn Davenport

Where to find SEC Network:

Spectrum Cable: Channel 516

DISH Network: Channel 408 (on Hopper and Joey Channel 404)

DirecTV: Channel 611

UVerse: Channel 607 (1607 HD)

Radio

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630; WBUL-FM 98.1

Statewide list of UK radio affiliates: Click here

Satellite Radio: XM Channel 190; Sirius Channel 137; Internet Channel 961

UK Sports Network Broadcast Team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analysis, Jeff Piecoro

Internet

Live updates: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com

Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider.

Twitter: @johnclayiv; @markcstory; @JoshMooreHL; @BenRobertsHL; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages.

The Kentucky roster: Click here

The Vanderbilt roster: Click here

The Kentucky depth chart: Click here

The Vanderbilt depth chart: Click here

How Kentucky and Vanderbilt match up: Click here

One-minute game preview: Click here

The odds: Click here

For comprehensive postgame coverage: Kentucky.com