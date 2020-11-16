Blue Preview: Your one-click guide to the UK football game at No. 1 Alabama

When: 4 p.m. EST

Where: Bryant-Denny Stadium (normal capacity 101,821 but limited to 20 percent in 2020 — around 20,364 — because of the coronavirus).

TV: SEC Network (play-by-play, Tom Hart; analysis, Jordan Rodgers; sideline, Cole Cubelic).

Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1.

Records: Kentucky (3-4 SEC), Alabama (6-0 SEC).

Series history: Alabama leads the series with Kentucky 37-2-1 and has won the past six meetings.

Last meeting: Alabama defeated Kentucky 34-6 on Oct. 1, 2016, at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Line: Alabama is favored by 29.5 points.

The story line

Coming off an emotional 38-35 victory over Vanderbilt that came only two days after the death from cancer of Kentucky offensive line coach John Schlarman, the Wildcats now must move forward to the daunting task of trying to slow a combustible Alabama offense averaging 47.2 points and 555.2 yards a game.

The number to watch

Kentucky’s interceptions. For a UK defense that is fourth in the nation with 11 interceptions, the best chance of slowing Alabama’s roll would seem to be picking off passes. The Crimson Tide have thrown only two interceptions all season, however.

The big threat

Mac Jones. The former Kentucky recruiting commit has played his way into Heisman Trophy contention in his first full year as Nick Saban’s starting quarterback. The 6-foot-3, 214-pound Jacksonville, Fla., product is fourth in the country in passing yards (2,196), fifth in passing efficiency (210.3) and 11th in passing touchdowns (16).

Alabama quarterback Mac Jones (10) has played his way into 2020 Heisman Trophy contention. The Jacksonville, Fla., product originally commited to Kentucky, but reneged in favor of Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide. Joe Robbins TNS

On the spot

Mark Stoops and Brad White. Facing one of the most explosive offenses in recent SEC history, the defensive-minded Kentucky head coach and the UK defensive coordinator, respectively, must rebuild the confidence of a unit that allowed winless Vanderbilt to amass 407 total yards and 35 points last week.

The mood

Is apprehensive. Kentucky has never beaten Alabama in its home state and no one is expecting the Cats to even keep it close vs. the top-ranked Crimson Tide in 2020. It will be interesting, therefore, to see if UK’s Stoops can convince his team to play as if it believes it can win.