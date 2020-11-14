First Scouting Report: Kentucky seeks to shock the world at No. 1 Alabama

Kentucky Coach Mark Stoops, left, is 0-2 vs. Alabama and Crimson Tide Coach Nick Saban. AP

An early look ahead to the Kentucky Wildcats’ next football game:

The opponent

Kentucky (3-4) will face No. 1 Alabama (6-0 SEC) on Saturday, Nov. 21, at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.

The game will kick off at 4 p.m. EST and be telecast by the SEC Network.

Coach Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide were originally scheduled to play LSU on Saturday. The game was postponed, however, after COVID-19 testing thinned out the available Tigers roster.

Series history

Alabama leads the series with Kentucky 37-2-1 and has won the past six meetings.

Most recent meeting

Alabama defeated Kentucky 34-6 on Oct. 1, 2016, at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Know your foe

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

1. Alabama quarterback Mac Jones is fourth in the country in passing yards (2,196), fifth in passing efficiency (210.3) and 11th in passing touchdowns (16).

The 6-foot-3, 214-pound redshirt junior from Jacksonville, Fla., directs a high-octane attack that is third in the country in scoring (47.2 points a game) and fifth in total offense (555.2 yards a game).

Jones originally was a Kentucky recruiting commit in 2015 before flipping his commitment to Alabama the following year.

Alabama quarterback Mac Jones (10) has thrown for 2,196 yards and 16 touchdowns while leading the Crimson Tide to a 6-0 start. Vasha Hunt AP

2. Nick Saban is 7-0 against Kentucky as a head coach. Saban went 3-0 vs. UK as LSU head man from 2000-2004 and is 4-0 vs. the Wildcats since becoming Alabama coach in 2007.

3. Kentucky has never beaten the Crimson Tide in the state of Alabama. UK is 0-10 vs. Bama in Tuscaloosa, 0-7-1 in Birmingham and 0-4 in Montgomery.

The closest Kentucky has ever come to besting the Tide in Alabama was a 7-7 tie in 1939 at Legion Field in Birmingham.