Blue Preview: Your one-click guide to the UK football game vs. South Carolina

When: 7:30 p.m. (EST) Saturday.

Where: Kroger Field (normal capacity of 61,000 but attendance capped at 20 percent of that (around 12,200) in 2020 because of the coronavirus).

TV: SEC Network (play-by-play, Tom Hart; analysis, Jordan Rodgers; sideline, Cole Cubelic)

Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1.

Satellite Radio: TBA

Records: Kentucky (3-6 SEC); South Carolina (2-7 SEC)

Series history: South Carolina leads 18-12-1 but Kentucky has won five of the past six.

Last meeting: South Carolina defeated Kentucky 24-7 on Sept. 28, 2019, at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C.

Line: Kentucky is favored by 11 points.

$20 FOR 1 YEAR Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year CLAIM OFFER

The story line

At the end of a season filled with trial and heartache, Kentucky will attempt to write a happy ending by beating SEC East-rival South Carolina for a fourth straight time in games played in Lexington.

The number to watch

Kentucky’s second-half yardage. In dispiriting losses at No. 1 Alabama and No. 6 Florida the past two weeks, UK has managed a meager combined total of 73 yards of offense (27 at Alabama, 46 at Florida) after halftime. On Senior Day, it would sure be nice if the Wildcats could produce a more potent second half.

The big threat

Kevin Harris. The South Carolina running back has been the Gamecocks’ breakout star in 2020. A 5-foot-10, 225-pound sophomore, Harris leads the SEC in rushing with 928 yards. The Hinesville, Ga., product will be a massive challenge for a Kentucky run defense that has been so-so (eighth in the SEC, surrendering 152.2 yards a game) at best in 2020.

The SEC’s leading rusher in 2020, South Carolina running back Kevin Harris (20) needs at least 73 rushing yards Saturday against Kentucky to go over 1,000 for the season. Brett Duke AP

On the spot

Eddie Gran. When an offense has been under 300 yards of total production in six of nine games — as Kentucky’s has been in 2020 — scrutiny inevitably falls on the guy calling the plays. For the UK offense, a strong showing in the regular-season finale would at least leave a better impression with a disgruntled fan base and, perhaps, be something the Wildcats could build on for 2021.

The mood

Is sullen. This has not been the season Kentucky fans expected from a veteran team that entered 2020 off of four straight winning seasons. Beating a struggling South Carolina team with an interim head coach won’t negate all the dismay — but losing would turn a disappointing season into a (sports version of a) catastrophe.